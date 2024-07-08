Maharashtra: 27 flights diverted, Mumbai University postpones exams due to heavy rain

Unexpected heavy rains on Monday morning have derailed the normal lives of Mumbaikars. Around 27 flights bound for Mumbai have been diverted to other cities, including Hyderabad, Indore and Ahmedabad, as per the airport officials.

The airport authorities are giving priority to arrivals, delayed departures, and consequential changes made to accommodate the diverted flights. Runway operations were suspended at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from 2:22 am to 3:40 am due to heavy rainfall and lowered visibility.

Related Articles

Earlier in the day, airlines like Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo and Vistara took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform the passengers about the likely delay in flights due to rains in Mumbai. They also urged passengers to check the flight status before leaving for the airport.

Local train services also continue to remain affected due to heavy downpour and the resultant waterlogging. There is waterlogging around Kurla Bhandup and the Harbour Line from Wadala to Mankhurd is closed because there is a lot of waterlogging around Chunabhatti, Central Railway General Manager Ram Karan Yadav told news agency ANI.

"These services are disrupted... We have cancelled some trains and diverted some trains... I appeal to people not to leave their homes unless it is necessary...," he further said. Moreover, the University of Mumbai has postponed exams of Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) due to heavy rain.

The exams, which were originally scheduled for July 8, will now be held on July 13.

"This is to inform you that due to the heavy rains, all the exams of CDOE (formerly IDOL) scheduled on 8th July 2024 in the first half, i.e., from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, have been postponed. The new date for these exams will be 13th July 2024. The time and venue will remain the same," the University said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the local weather department issued an orange alert for Mumbai for the next 24 hours. "Around 270 mm rainfall was recorded between 2 am and 6 am today. An 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. 'Yellow' alert for heavy rain issued for tomorrow," regional IMD director Sunil Kamble said.