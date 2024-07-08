Mumbai rains: IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet flights to be impacted due to heavy deluge. Details here

Flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have been affected due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday morning. Mumbai reported unexpected heavy rain showers on Monday morning, leading to massive waterlogging and traffic jams.

The city recorded over 300 mm rainfall at several places from 1 am to 7 am on Monday morning, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Airlines such as Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo and Vistara took to X (formerly Twitter) to apprise passengers about the same.

Air India advised passengers to leave early for the airport due to slow traffic movement and waterlogging. The airline also advised passengers to check the flight status before heading to the airport.

"#ImportantUpdate: Flights to and from Mumbai are getting affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement. Please check flight status before heading to the airport by clicking here: https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html,' the airline said on X.

"Flights to/from Mumbai are impacted due to heavy rains. To opt for an alternate flight or claim a full refund, https://bit.ly/3MxSLeE or feel free to reach out to our on-ground team for any immediate assistance. For flight status, https://bit.ly/3lpnChV," IndiGo wrote on X.

"Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Mumbai Airport today due to weather conditions. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you," Vistara said in its post.

SpiceJet also said that its flights to and from Mumbai may get affected due to adverse weather conditions. The airline advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. Meanwhile, the BMC also said that further heavy rains are expected today.

"Light to moderate spell of rainfall likely over Mumbai during next 3 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The civic body also said that the entire machinery of the BMC is working in the field. BEST also said that many of its buses were diverted due to massive waterlogging.

Moreover, the National Disaster Relief Fore (NDRF) has deployed its teams in parts of Maharashtra after heavy rains. NDRF teams have deployed in Thane, Vasai/Palghar, Mahad/Raigad, Chiplun/Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sindhudurg.

Three regular NDRF teams have been deployed at Andheri and one team at Nagpur. The teams have been put in action to "avert any untoward incident and give an appropriate response in case of any flood-like situation."