Rumblings within MVA: Uddhav Sena vs Congress over seat-sharing in Mumbai, Vidarbha

Not all is well within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bloc in Maharashtra. The seat-sharing talks between MVA partners are far from reaching a consensus as the two allies -- Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are facing conflicts over seat-sharing in Mumbai and Vidarbha assembly segments.

The impasse between the two MVA allies exists because the Congress is demanding a significant share of seats in Mumbai, Hindustan Times reported citing insiders.

Related Articles

Mumbai is traditionally considered to be a Shiv Sena (UBT) stronghold. Mumbai assembly seats where there is a conflict include Byculla, Jogeshwari East, Vandre East, Ghatkopar East, Versova, Sion-Koliwada, Dharavi and Kurla.

Given the Congress' push for Mumbai, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is now seeking more seats in Vidarbha, which is a Congress stronghold. In Vidarbha, the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are sparring over 6 seats in Nagpur, where the grand old party aims to contest all seats.

For this, the Congress has cited its stronger position in the Vidarbha assembly segment as compared to its allies. Shiv Sena (UBT) staked a claim of 2 of 6 seats in Vidarbha -- Nagpur East and Nagpur -- causing an impasse.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, however, believes that it conceded the Ramtek and Amravati Lok Sabha seats to the Congress. At present, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis represents the Nagpur South assembly whereas three-term BJP MLA Krishna Khopde represents the Nagpur East seat.

In 2019, the Congress won on 2 of 6 Nagpur assembly seats -- Nagpur West and Nagpur North. Not only Shiv Sena (UBT) vs Congress, daggers are also out between the Samajwadi Party and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar).

The Samajwadi Party is likely to retain the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar assembly constituency represented by Abu Azmi. Besides this, it has also claimed the Anushakti Nagar assembly seat, which the NCP (SP) is unlikely to concede.

SP is looking to field Fahad Ahmad from the Anushakti Nagar seat, which is represented by NCP (SP)'s Nawab Malik. Malik will field his daughter Sana Shaikh from the assembly constituency.

Maharashtra is all set to vote in the assembly polls this year.