AIMIM to join MVA? Imtiaz Jaleel says proposal sent to Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has approached the Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar) for an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The AIMIM has sought to contest 28 Muslim-dominated constituencies.

Former MP and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel confirmed that a formal proposal has been sent to the presidents of both parties. "We consulted AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and sent a letter to the Congress and NCP (SP)," Jaleel said as per PTI.

He questioned the Congress and NCP's decision to ally with Shiv Sena (UBT), which he said had only recently embraced secularism, and suggested that AIMIM could similarly be part of the MVA alliance.

Jaleel emphasised that the AIMIM could provide a strong contest in the 28 seats and warned that having too many candidates in these constituencies could benefit the BJP. He also mentioned that AIMIM is open to contesting fewer seats if necessary.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also wants to join the MVA, but it is seeking 12 assembly seats. Dr Ashok Dhawale, a member of the CPI(M) politburo, said the party has sought the 12 assembly seats of Solapur Central, Kalwan, Dahanu, Nashik (West), Akole, Kinvat, Mazalgaon, Pathri, Dindori, Igatpuri, Vikramgad, and Shahapur. Dhawale recently said the CPI(M) would be compelled to snap ties with the MVA if it was denied the required number of seats.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly are expected to be held in November. Currently, the BJP holds 103 seats, followed by the NCP with 41, Congress with 40, Shiv Sena (UBT) with 15, NCP (SP) with 13, and others with 29.