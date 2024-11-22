Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP leader Vinod Tawde serves Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge

On Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Vinod Tawde served a legal defamation notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. The notice follows allegations that Tawde distributed money to voters during the Maharashtra election campaign.

According to sources, as reported by Hindustan Times, Tawde’s lawyer has demanded an apology from the Congress leaders or a Rs 100 crore lawsuit will be filed. Tawde has also threatened to pursue both criminal and civil cases if the apology is not issued.

The controversy began after Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being involved in the alleged bribery. Gandhi raised questions about the origins of the Rs 5 crore, while Kharge criticized the PM for promoting corruption and using money and muscle power in Maharashtra.

The row erupted ahead of the Maharashtra state elections, which took place on November 20. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur had alleged that Vinod Tawde was seen distributing money in Palghar district, with a purported video surfacing online showing a confrontation between Tawde and BVA leaders. Thakur further claimed that Tawde’s hotel had intentionally deactivated its CCTV cameras but had only reactivated them when BVA members insisted.

In response, Tawde denied the bribery claims, asserting that he had visited the region for an official meeting with MLAs regarding the Model Code of Conduct and election procedures. Tawde called for a fair investigation by the Election Commission and the police to clear his name, stating that the accusations were baseless.

This defamation notice and ongoing dispute have intensified political tensions in Maharashtra, particularly in the context of the state’s highly anticipated elections.