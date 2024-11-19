'Money, diary entries found': BJP top leader Vinod Tawde in big trouble as Mumbai police recovers money, diary entries ahead of Maharashtra polls

As tensions flared in Mumbai's Vasai, Maharashtra, ahead of the crucial 2024 Assembly elections after allegations surfaced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top leader, Vinod Tawde, was involved in distributing money to influence voters. The accusations came from Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), who claimed that BJP leaders, including Tawde, attempted to bribe voters by bringing large sums of money to sway the outcome of the polls.

Related Articles

#WATCH | Palghar | On Bahujan Vikas Aghadi accusing BJP of distributing money ahead of Maharashtra polls, Dy Commissioner of Police, Zone-II, Vasai, Pournima Chougule says, " BJP and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi workers were present on different floors here. Some amount of money and a… pic.twitter.com/U3CSHqiX2l — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

The incident took place at a hotel in the area, where both BJP and BVA workers were reportedly present. According to Pournima Chougule, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-II, Vasai, a search of the premises led to the recovery of money and several diaries.

"Some amount of money and a few diaries have been recovered from here. Two FIRs have been registered, and a third FIR is being lodged for holding a press conference illegally," Chougule confirmed, adding that the situation was now under control.

While the BJP has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the claims as baseless, BVA workers continue to press for a thorough investigation into the matter. In a statement, Chougule emphasized that police had taken swift action to contain the situation and were continuing to monitor developments closely.

As the election season heats up, the controversy has added fuel to the already charged political atmosphere in Maharashtra. The incident is part of a larger pattern of election-related disputes as parties seek to secure their political positions in the state’s fiercely contested elections.