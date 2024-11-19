'Modiji who sent you money in a tempo?': Rahul Gandhi tears into Narendra Modi-led BJP over Vinod Tawde case ahead of Maharashtra polls

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has sharply reacted to the ongoing cash-for-vote controversy involving BJP leader Vinod Tawde, which has shaken Maharashtra’s political landscape. Speaking out on Tuesday, Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being complicit in looting public funds and sending "you in the tempo."

Related Articles

The accusation stems from a claim by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur, who alleged that Tawde was involved in handing over ₹5 crore to a BJP candidate in Virar, Maharashtra. Thakur said he had been informed by BJP insiders about Tawde’s plan to influence voters with the hefty sum.

“Modiji, from whose SAFE did these ₹5 crores come? Who looted the public's money and sent you in the tempo?" Gandhi wrote on social media platform X, referencing the PM’s past criticism of Congress over allegations of crony capitalism.

The Congress leader’s remarks were a pointed response to Modi’s accusations during the 2024 general election campaign, in which he had suggested that Congress remained silent on cronyism due to the influx of black money into its ranks. Gandhi responded, suggesting Modi’s words were born from "personal experience."

According to Thakur, he initially doubted the authenticity of the claim but later confirmed the details of the alleged transaction. "I was told by BJP leaders that Vinod Tawde was coming to Virar to distribute ₹5 crore. I didn't believe such a high-ranking leader would stoop to this level, but I saw him here,” Thakur added. He urged the Election Commission (EC) to take swift action against the BJP and Tawde.

However, Tawde rejected the accusations outright. He explained that his visit was related to a meeting with Nalasopara MLA candidates to discuss the Model Code of Conduct for the elections, including voting procedures and machine sealing. He insisted that any assumptions of money distribution were false and invited the Election Commission to investigate the incident, including checking CCTV footage. “I’ve been in politics for 40 years. I am well known by the Thakurs. The Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation,” Tawde said.

In the wake of the controversy, Vasai Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Chougule confirmed that two FIRs had been filed in connection with the matter. She revealed that police had recovered some money and diaries from the hotel where the incident occurred. A third FIR was expected to be lodged for holding an illegal press conference. Despite these developments, Chougule assured that the situation was under control.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi called the allegations baseless, asserting that the meeting was part of routine party discussions about the polling process. “This is a last-ditch attempt by the MVA. Tawde is a respected national leader, and no one carries ₹5 crore in their pockets. CCTV footage will prove that no such money was exchanged,” he stated, demanding evidence from the accusers.

The controversy continues to escalate as both political sides trade accusations, with the Election Commission expected to monitor developments closely.