Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis links high voter turnout to pro-incumbency wave

A day after Maharashtra recorded a high voter turnout in the Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed the increased polling percentage to a strong pro-incumbency sentiment, asserting it demonstrated public endorsement of the ruling Mahayuti government.

Speaking at Nagpur airport on Thursday, Fadnavis expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition would retain power. “Historically, higher voter turnout has benefitted the BJP and its allies. This trend continues, and the people’s increased participation indicates approval of the government’s work,” he said.

Related Articles

The state witnessed a voter turnout of 65.02 per cent in elections for its 288 constituencies on November 20, the second-highest since 1995, when turnout peaked at 71.7 per cent. Fadnavis highlighted the government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana initiative as a potential factor behind the surge, pointing to an uptick in female voter participation reported at the booth level.

Confident of a favourable outcome in Saturday’s results, Fadnavis said, “We are certain the Mahayuti – comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP factions under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde – will secure a majority and form the government.”

When asked about the coalition’s choice for chief minister, Fadnavis refrained from making commitments, stating that the leadership question and government formation would be resolved through consensus among the alliance partners after the results.

The BJP fielded candidates in 149 constituencies, the most among any party in the alliance, while the Shiv Sena contested 81 seats and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, contested 59.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) convened a meeting on Thursday to analyse the polling outcome and strategise for the post-election scenario.

As Maharashtra anticipates the announcement of results, the state remains on edge, with both ruling and opposition alliances eyeing the voters' verdict.

