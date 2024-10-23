Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday released another list of candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections. So far, NCP has announced candidates for 49 seats. Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati, a seat he has held for over two decades. Other key candidates include Chhagan Bhujbal, who will contest from Yeola, and Dilip Walse Patil from Ambegaon.
While the Mahayuti alliance’s complete seat-sharing arrangement is yet to be officially announced, the NCP faction is expected to contest 52-54 seats. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the NCP had secured a lead in only six assembly segments, a sharp decline from the 40 seats it currently holds in the state Assembly.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of NCP Candidates
|SN
|Maharashtra Assembly Constituencies
|NCP Candidates
|1
|Baramati
|Ajit Pawar
|2
|Yeola
|Chhagan Bhujbal
|3
|Ambegaon
|Dilip Walse Patil
|4
|Kagal
|Hasan Mushrif
|5
|Parli
|Dhananjay Munde
|6
|Dindori
|Narhari Zirwal
|7
|Aheri
|Dharamrao Baba Atram
|8
|Shrivardhan
|Aditi Tatkare
|9
|Amalner
|Anil Bhaidas Patil
|10
|Udgir
|Sanjay Bansode
|11
|Arjuni Morgaon
|Rajkumar Badole
|12
|Majalgaon
|Prakash Dada Solanke
|13
|Wai
|Makrand Patil
|14
|Sinnar
|Manikrao Kokate
|15
|Khed Alandi
|Dilip Mohite Patil
|16
|Ahmednagar City
|Sangram Jagtap
|17
|Indrapur
|Dattatray Bharne
|18
|Ahmedpur
|Babasaheb Patil
|19
|Shahapur
|Daulat Daroda
|20
|Pimpri
|Anna Bansode
|21
|Kalwan
|Nitin Pawar
|22
|Kopargaon
|Ashutosh Kale
|23
|Akole
|Kiran Lahamate
|24
|Basmath
|Chandrakant Nawghare
|25
|Chiplun
|Shekhar Nikam
|26
|Maval
|Sunil Shelke
|27
|Junnar
|Atul Benke
|28
|Mohol
|Yashwant Mane
|29
|Hadapsar
|Chetan Tupe
|30
|Deolali
|Saroj Aahire
|31
|Chandgad
|Rajesh Patil
|32
|Igatpuri
|Hiraman Khoskar
|33
|Tumsar
|Raju Koremore
|34
|Pusad
|Indranil Naik
|35
|Amravati City
|Sulbha Khodke
|36
|Navapur
|Bharat Gavit
|37
|Pathri
|Nirmala Vitekar
|38
|Mumbra Kalwa
|Najeeb Mulla
|39
|Islampur
|Nishikant Patil
|40
|Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal
|Sanjay Kaka Patil
|41
|Anushakti Nagar
|Sanaa Malik
|42
|Vandre East
|Zeeshan Siddique
|43
|Vadgaon Sheri
|Sunil Tingre
|44
|Shirur
|Gyaneshwar Katke
|45
|Loha
|Pratap Chikhlikar
|46
|Gevrai
|Vijay Singh Pandit
|47
|Phaltan
|Sachin Sudhakar Patil
|48
|Niphad
|Dilip Bankar
|49
|Parner
|Kashinath Date
The NCP is part of the Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. So far, the BJP has declared candidates for 99 seats, and Shinde’s faction has named 45 candidates.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest from the Kopri-Panchpakhadi constituency in Thane. The ruling alliance has re-nominated nearly all MLAs who supported Shinde in his revolt against then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.
Several key ministers from Shinde’s camp will also contest from their constituencies. Gulabrao Patil will run from Jalgaon Rural, Deepak Kesarkar from Sawantwadi, Abdul Sattar from Sillod, and Shambhuraj Desai from Patan. Dada Bhuse, another cabinet member, will contest from Malegaon Outer in Nashik district.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today