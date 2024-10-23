Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday released another list of candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections. So far, NCP has announced candidates for 49 seats. Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati, a seat he has held for over two decades. Other key candidates include Chhagan Bhujbal, who will contest from Yeola, and Dilip Walse Patil from Ambegaon.

While the Mahayuti alliance’s complete seat-sharing arrangement is yet to be officially announced, the NCP faction is expected to contest 52-54 seats. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the NCP had secured a lead in only six assembly segments, a sharp decline from the 40 seats it currently holds in the state Assembly.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of NCP Candidates

SN Maharashtra Assembly Constituencies NCP Candidates 1 Baramati Ajit Pawar 2 Yeola Chhagan Bhujbal 3 Ambegaon Dilip Walse Patil 4 Kagal Hasan Mushrif 5 Parli Dhananjay Munde 6 Dindori Narhari Zirwal 7 Aheri Dharamrao Baba Atram 8 Shrivardhan Aditi Tatkare 9 Amalner Anil Bhaidas Patil 10 Udgir Sanjay Bansode 11 Arjuni Morgaon Rajkumar Badole 12 Majalgaon Prakash Dada Solanke 13 Wai Makrand Patil 14 Sinnar Manikrao Kokate 15 Khed Alandi Dilip Mohite Patil 16 Ahmednagar City Sangram Jagtap 17 Indrapur Dattatray Bharne 18 Ahmedpur Babasaheb Patil 19 Shahapur Daulat Daroda 20 Pimpri Anna Bansode 21 Kalwan Nitin Pawar 22 Kopargaon Ashutosh Kale 23 Akole Kiran Lahamate 24 Basmath Chandrakant Nawghare 25 Chiplun Shekhar Nikam 26 Maval Sunil Shelke 27 Junnar Atul Benke 28 Mohol Yashwant Mane 29 Hadapsar Chetan Tupe 30 Deolali Saroj Aahire 31 Chandgad Rajesh Patil 32 Igatpuri Hiraman Khoskar 33 Tumsar Raju Koremore 34 Pusad Indranil Naik 35 Amravati City Sulbha Khodke 36 Navapur Bharat Gavit 37 Pathri Nirmala Vitekar 38 Mumbra Kalwa Najeeb Mulla

39 Islampur Nishikant Patil 40 Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal Sanjay Kaka Patil 41 Anushakti Nagar Sanaa Malik 42 Vandre East Zeeshan Siddique 43 Vadgaon Sheri Sunil Tingre 44 Shirur Gyaneshwar Katke 45 Loha Pratap Chikhlikar

46 Gevrai Vijay Singh Pandit 47 Phaltan Sachin Sudhakar Patil 48 Niphad Dilip Bankar 49 Parner Kashinath Date

The NCP is part of the Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. So far, the BJP has declared candidates for 99 seats, and Shinde’s faction has named 45 candidates.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest from the Kopri-Panchpakhadi constituency in Thane. The ruling alliance has re-nominated nearly all MLAs who supported Shinde in his revolt against then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.

Several key ministers from Shinde’s camp will also contest from their constituencies. Gulabrao Patil will run from Jalgaon Rural, Deepak Kesarkar from Sawantwadi, Abdul Sattar from Sillod, and Shambhuraj Desai from Patan. Dada Bhuse, another cabinet member, will contest from Malegaon Outer in Nashik district.

