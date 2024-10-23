scorecardresearch
Business Today
Feedback

Maharashtra Elections 2024: While the Mahayuti alliance’s complete seat-sharing arrangement is yet to be officially announced, the NCP faction is expected to contest 52-54 seats.

Ajit Pawar, NCP President Ajit Pawar, NCP President

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday released another list of candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections. So far, NCP has announced candidates for 49 seats. Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati, a seat he has held for over two decades. Other key candidates include Chhagan Bhujbal, who will contest from Yeola, and Dilip Walse Patil from Ambegaon.  

While the Mahayuti alliance’s complete seat-sharing arrangement is yet to be officially announced, the NCP faction is expected to contest 52-54 seats. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the NCP had secured a lead in only six assembly segments, a sharp decline from the 40 seats it currently holds in the state Assembly.  

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of NCP Candidates 

 SN    Maharashtra Assembly Constituencies   NCP Candidates 
     
1 Baramati Ajit Pawar 
2 Yeola Chhagan Bhujbal 
3 Ambegaon Dilip Walse Patil 
4 Kagal Hasan Mushrif
5 Parli Dhananjay Munde
6 Dindori Narhari Zirwal
7 Aheri Dharamrao Baba Atram
8 Shrivardhan Aditi Tatkare
9 Amalner Anil Bhaidas Patil
10 Udgir Sanjay Bansode
11 Arjuni Morgaon Rajkumar Badole
12 Majalgaon Prakash Dada Solanke 
13 Wai Makrand Patil
14 Sinnar Manikrao Kokate
15 Khed Alandi Dilip Mohite Patil
16 Ahmednagar City Sangram Jagtap
17 Indrapur Dattatray Bharne
18 Ahmedpur Babasaheb Patil
19 Shahapur Daulat Daroda
20 Pimpri Anna Bansode 
21 Kalwan Nitin Pawar
22 Kopargaon Ashutosh Kale
23 Akole Kiran Lahamate
24 Basmath Chandrakant Nawghare 
25 Chiplun Shekhar Nikam
26 Maval Sunil Shelke
27 Junnar Atul Benke 
28 Mohol Yashwant Mane 
29 Hadapsar Chetan Tupe
30 Deolali Saroj Aahire
31 Chandgad Rajesh Patil
32 Igatpuri Hiraman Khoskar
33 Tumsar Raju Koremore 
34 Pusad  Indranil Naik
35 Amravati City Sulbha Khodke
36 Navapur Bharat Gavit
37 Pathri Nirmala Vitekar
38 Mumbra Kalwa Najeeb Mulla  
39 Islampur  Nishikant Patil 
40 Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal Sanjay Kaka Patil
41 Anushakti Nagar Sanaa Malik
42 Vandre East Zeeshan Siddique
43 Vadgaon Sheri Sunil Tingre 
44 Shirur Gyaneshwar Katke 
45 Loha  Pratap Chikhlikar 
46 Gevrai Vijay Singh Pandit
47 Phaltan Sachin Sudhakar Patil
48 Niphad Dilip Bankar
49 Parner Kashinath Date

The NCP is part of the Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. So far, the BJP has declared candidates for 99 seats, and Shinde’s faction has named 45 candidates.  

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest from the Kopri-Panchpakhadi constituency in Thane. The ruling alliance has re-nominated nearly all MLAs who supported Shinde in his revolt against then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.  

Several key ministers from Shinde’s camp will also contest from their constituencies. Gulabrao Patil will run from Jalgaon Rural, Deepak Kesarkar from Sawantwadi, Abdul Sattar from Sillod, and Shambhuraj Desai from Patan. Dada Bhuse, another cabinet member, will contest from Malegaon Outer in Nashik district.  
 

Published on: Oct 23, 2024, 2:39 PM IST
