Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat to see tough battle between CM Eknath Shinde, Kedar Dighe

The 2024 Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency is set to see a high-stakes and fiercely contested battle with several prominent political figures vying for the seat. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has filed his nomination, contesting as the candidate for Shiv Sena, while Kedar Prakash Dighe is running on behalf of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and Babukumar Kashinath Kamble is representing the Lokrajya Party.

Shinde, the Shiv Sena chief, is competing from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in Thane for the upcoming elections on November 20. He will face off against Kedar Dighe, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, who is the nephew of the late Anand Dighe, a highly influential Shiv Sena leader in the region and a mentor to Shinde.

Thane has long been considered a stronghold for the Shiv Sena, second only to Mumbai. It was the first city in Maharashtra where the party secured a civic election win and elected its first mayor. However, internal divisions within the party, following Shinde’s rebellion, have caused a rift among Shiv Sena workers in the district.

Kedar Dighe, 43, has been active in Thane politics since 2006 and has held various positions within Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Aaditya Thackeray. His candidature is seen as an effort by the Shiv Sena (UBT) to counter Shinde, who has been invoking Anand Dighe’s legacy to appeal to local supporters.

The Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency holds considerable importance in the political landscape of Thane and plays a pivotal role in both local and national elections in Maharashtra.

Constituency overview

Kopri-Pachpakhadi, designated as Constituency 147, is located in the Thane district and is an unreserved seat. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the constituency had 3,47,497 voters with 1,92,469 males and 1,55,026 females.

Voter turnout in the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections was 53.12%, but it dipped slightly to 52.76% in the 2019 elections.

Political landscape for 2024

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections are taking place in a fractured political environment, with factions of Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) facing off. The Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar-led groups will challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is seeking to expand its reach, alongside the Congress. These elections will determine whether the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance can further solidify its position or if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition can make a strong comeback.