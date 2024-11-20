Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Tension erupts in Baramati during Maharashtra assembly polls as NCP factions clash over intimidation allegations

The Maharashtra Assembly elections saw a dramatic turn in Baramati, Pune district, on Wednesday, with tension escalating outside a polling booth. Sharmila Pawar, mother of NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate Yugendra Pawar, accused rival NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) workers of resorting to intimidation tactics and issuing death threats.

Sharmila Pawar alleged that members of her party were targeted by the rival faction. "Upon learning about the incident, I rushed to the spot and witnessed voter slips bearing their party symbol being distributed. Our supporters were being intimidated and threatened with death," she told reporters. She confirmed plans to file a formal complaint with the Election Commission.

Yugendra Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, is challenging his uncle and incumbent MLA Ajit Pawar in what has become a high-stakes battle within the Pawar family. The constituency, a bastion of the Pawar clan, is at the centre of this intra-family feud.

Kiran Gujar, representing Ajit Pawar’s faction in Baramati, refuted the allegations. "Sharmila Pawar has no authority to interfere at polling stations. If there were irregularities, why hasn’t the election officer raised objections? These claims are baseless and appear to be an attempt to tarnish the system," he argued, challenging the opposition to provide evidence.

Ajit Pawar, a political heavyweight who has held the Baramati seat since 1991, also denied the accusations, asserting that his team adhered to the election code of conduct.

A Battle Beyond Ballots: The Pawar Family Feud

The Baramati contest has transcended traditional electoral rivalries, becoming a proxy war between two branches of the Pawar family. Ajit Pawar has campaigned on a development-centric agenda, while Sharad Pawar has appealed to emotional connections with the electorate.

Interestingly, Sharad Pawar refrained from attacking Ajit Pawar personally during his final rally, a move analysts suggest could be strategic—to either preserve the possibility of post-election reconciliation or prevent sympathy votes for his nephew.

This election marks a significant shift in Baramati's political dynamics. Ajit Pawar, once a dominant force who rarely needed extensive campaigning in his stronghold, has invested considerable effort this time, especially after his wife Sunetra Pawar’s unexpected defeat to Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

High Stakes and Changing Dynamics

As voting unfolds, Baramati remains under close watch. The constituency is not only a symbol of the Pawar family legacy but also a microcosm of the larger political upheaval in Maharashtra, where factions vie for dominance. With accusations flying and tempers flaring, the outcome in Baramati could redefine the political landscape for the Pawar family and the state as a whole.