Maharashtra Election 2024 voter turnout: 58.22% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm; Mumbai City records lowest turnout

A voter turnout of 58.22 per cent was recorded in Maharashtra till 5 pm as polling is underway on all 288 assembly seats in the state. Voting across 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm on Wednesday. The counting of votes and results will be declared on November 23.

In Gadchiroli, an area affected by Maoist activity, the voter turnout was the highest at 69.63%. In contrast, Mumbai city had the lowest turnout at 49.07%. The election results will be announced on November 23.

The important political campaign concluded on Monday, with key leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra encouraging voters to turn out in large numbers.

In Maharashtra, the election features a contest between two major political groups: the current governing coalition called 'Mahayuti,' which consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the opposition alliance known as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Indian National Congress (INC), Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

Maharashtra assembly elections: Voter turnout till now

District Voter turnout (in %) Ahmednagar 61.95 Akola 56.16 Amravati 58.48 Aurangabad 60.83 Beed 60.62 Bhandara 65.88 Buldhana 62.84 Chandrapur 64.48 Dhule 59.75 Gadchiroli 69.63 Gondiya 65.09 Hingoli 61.18 Jalgaon 54.69 Jalna 64.17 Kolhapur 67.97 Latur 61.43 Mumbai city 49.07 Mumbai suburban 51.76 Nagpur 56.06 Nanded 55.88 Nandurbhar 63.73 Nashik 59.85 Osmanabad 58.59 Palghar 59.31 Parbhani 62.73 Pune 54.09 Raigad 61.01 Ratnagiri 60.35 Sangli 63.28 Satara 64.16 Sindhudurg 62.06 Solapur 57.09 Thane 49.76 Wardha 63.50 Washim 57.42 Yavatmal 61.22

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Shloka Mehta exercised their right to franchise.

Sholay scriptwriter Salim Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manish Malhotra and lyricist Javed Akhtar are among the celebrities who have casted their votes so far.

Earlier in the day, CM Shinde expressed confidence that the Mahayuti will form the government with a huge majority.

"People have not forgotten what happened in 2019, the mandate was for Mahayuti but Mahayuti could not form the government. People have seen their (Maha Vikas Aghadi) 2.5 years rule and have also seen our 2.5 years of rule. We started the development that they had stopped. We started many schemes including Ladli Behna... Mahayuti will form the government."