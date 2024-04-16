Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Salman Khan days after firing outside actor's residence, promises swift action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Bollywood actor Salman Khan at his residence in Mumbai's Galaxy Apartments in response to the recent firing incident outside his house.

During the meeting, Shinde assured the actor of increased security and vigilance, stating that the police would take strong action regarding the firing incident.

"I have told Salman not to worry, the government is behind him. I have asked police commissioner to provide adequate security to Salman Khan and his relatives. The police will take stern action so that nobody else would dare to do so," he said.

At the meeting, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman Khan's father, along with Former MLA Baba Siddiqui, MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, and Yuva Sena's Rahul Kanal were also in attendance.

Earlier today, the Gujarat police apprehended two suspects involved in the recent shooting incident, promptly transferring them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) hailing from Bihar, they were subsequently brought before the court and remanded into custody until April 25.

In the early hours of last Sunday, at approximately 5 a.m., an alarming incident unfolded outside the residence of actor Salman Khan. Two individuals, yet to be identified, discharged firearms in the vicinity. Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the scene. DCP Mumbai, Raj Tilak Roushan, informed ANI, stating, "Today, around 5 a.m., two unidentified persons fired shots outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Police have been alerted to three rounds fired."

Arriving on a motorbike, the duo discharged four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments before swiftly fleeing the scene. Surveillance footage revealed that both perpetrators wore caps and carried backpacks. The footage further depicted them aiming their gunfire towards the actor's residence.

Nevertheless, Anmol Bishnoi, purportedly the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has allegedly taken responsibility for the gunfire outside the actor's residence. In a purported social media statement, he asserted that the incident served merely as a "preview" and ominously cautioned of additional shootings to come.

Bishnoi, implicated in the murder case involving Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, is presently evading authorities and has reportedly fled overseas using falsified travel documents.

On Monday, the Khan family released a statement expressing the impact of the unsettling shooting incident, conveying that it has deeply affected all members of the family.

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," the statement read.

Salman Khan has faced repeated death threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar over the years. As a result, since November 2022, Khan's security measures have been significantly heightened to Y-Plus status. Additionally, he has been granted permission to carry a personal firearm, and he has invested in a new armored vehicle to bolster his safety measures.