Maharashtra CM Shinde's income drops in five years, know his wealth

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's income declined by nearly half between 2018-19 and 2023-24, as per the affidavit submitted on Monday with his nomination for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Thane. His income for the fiscal year 2023-24 stood at Rs 34,81,135, down from Rs 61,00,841 in 2018-19.

Meanwhile, his wife Lata Shinde’s income increased by 59%, rising from Rs 9,94,096 to Rs 15,83,972 during the same period. The affidavit mentions that the chief minister holds Rs 26,000 in cash, while his wife has Rs 2 lakh.

The couple's investments are also detailed, with Shinde reporting investments worth Rs 1.44 crore and his wife holding Rs 7.77 crore. The chief minister owns immovable assets, including land and flats, valued at Rs 13.38 crore, while Lata Shinde's immovable properties are valued at Rs 15.08 crore.

Shinde’s liabilities amount to Rs 5.29 crore, while his wife owes Rs 9.99 crore.

Shinde will contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections from his home constituency against Kedar Dighe, nephew of his late political mentor Anand Dighe, who is running on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket. The election results will be declared on November 23.