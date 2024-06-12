'Because of 400 paar...': Eknath Shinde's take on NDA loss in Lok Sabha polls

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hard work and policies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had to suffer setbacks in the recent Lok Sabha polls due to the '400 paar' slogan.

Shinde said that a lot of false narratives were spread by the Opposition ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan in the Parliament. He said that since the false narratives started getting traction across the country, people started doubting the NDA candidates.

Shinde added that Modi has dedicated his life for the country. He also mentioned that PM Modi has not taken a single leave in 10 years.

"We had to suffer losses in some places, including Maharashtra, because a false narrative was set up against us. Narratives such as the constitution will be changed, reservation will not exist, etc. were peddled against us and because of the '400 paar' slogan, people began doubting us and believing in the false narrative. PM Narendra Modi has dedicated his life to the country," Shinde added.

Shinde's statement comes days after Shiv Sena's Chief whip Shrirang Barne expressed dissatisfaction over the Minister of State berth given to the party. Barne said that those who have fewer seats than the Shiv Sena have got a Cabinet berth, including Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi.

He further said that Shiv Sena is an old ally of the BJP and at least because of that, Shiv Sena should have received a Cabinet berth. After Barne's statement, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP and Eknath Shinde's son Dr Shrikant Shinde said the party was supporting the NDA government unconditionally and there was no bargaining or negotiation for power.

Shinde said, "We have already made it clear that we are supporting the government unconditionally. This nation has asked and needs the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji. There's no bargaining or negotiation for power," Shrikant Shinde said.

Moreover, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole fired a salvo at the Mahayuti. Commenting on Shinde's statement, Patole said that the people have taught the Mahayuti a lesson for "all their faults and sins."

"People have taught them a lesson for all their faults and sins. They need to forget about '400 paar'. The farmers of the state are committing suicide, there is a lack of drinking water, labourers don't have any work, and the government is not doing anything about it," Patole said.

In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP won on 240 seats and the NDA managed to garner 53 more seats, taking the total number of seats to 293. The ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra also suffered a massive setback. The BJP won on 9 seats, Shiv Sena on 7 and NCP on 1 seat out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats contested.