'Backing govt unconditionally': Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde after party's chief whip says wanted Cabinet berth in Modi 3.0

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Hours after Shiv Sena's Chief whip expressed unhappiness over the MoS berth to the party, Sena party leader in Lok Sabha Shrikant Shinde said that his party is supporting the government unconditionally and there was no bargaining or negotiation for power.

"We have already made it clear that we are supporting the government unconditionally. This nation has asked and needs the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji. There's no bargaining or negotiation for power," Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said.

"We have extended unconditional support to an ideological coalition. We want Prime Minister Modi to carry forward the noble work of nation-building. The party, all MLAs and MPs are faithfully committed to the NDA," he added. Shrikant Shinde bagged the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat by defeating Uddhav Sena's Vaishali Darekar-Rane.

Shiv Sena has got MoS (Independent Charge) in Modi's Cabinet, while JDS, which has just 2 Lok Sabha seats, has got a Cabinet post. Shiv Sena's Pratap Jadhav was sworn in as Minister of State (Independent Charge).

Earlier today, Shiv Sena's Chief Whip Shrirang Barne said his party was expecting a Cabinet berth. Arguing his case, he said those having fewer MPs than Sena's have got Cabinet berth. "Chirag Paswan got five MPs, [Jitan Ram] Manjhi got one, and JDS got two MPs elected, yet they received one cabinet ministry each. Despite having seven Lok Sabha seats, why did Shiv Sena only receive one MoS with an Independent Charge? Shiv Sena is an old ally of BJP. At least because of that, Shiv Sena should have received a cabinet ministry," he said.