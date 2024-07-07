Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde blames ‘voters on holiday’ for NDA's Lok Sabha setback, says '400 par slogan'...

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has attributed NDA's setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra to loyal voters taking holidays during voting, believing the alliance was poised to win over 400 constituencies.

“Some of our voters went on holiday during polling, assuming that the NDA would easily win more than 400 seats in the general elections,” Shinde said, admitting the National Democratic Alliance was blindsided by the Opposition, which effectively consolidated its voter base.

Speaking at a joint rally of Mahayuti partners in Mumbai, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supported Shinde's claims, noting that NDA leaders underestimated the impact of the Opposition's false narratives during the campaign.

The rally saw participation from leaders of Shiv Sena, BJP, NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and other smaller constituents.

In Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, the BJP-led NDA secured only 17 seats, while the MVA, comprising the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (UBT), won 30 constituencies. The Independent candidate who won in Sangli is a Congress leader.

"We were caught off guard by the Opposition during the Lok Sabha election," Shinde said. "Some of our voters went on holiday during polling, assuming that the NDA would easily win more than 400 seats in the general elections. This loss underscores the need for a more strategic approach in the future."

Shinde highlighted that the Opposition voters showed strong participation, with almost 80 percent turnout. "If 60 percent of our voters had turned up at the polling booths, we could have easily won 40 seats. We can't afford to be naive or callous after being hit hard in the Lok Sabha polls," he added.

In a critical remark against Congress, Shinde pointed to its history of scandals, such as Bofors, fodder, and coal, and questioned if there had been any corruption allegations against Prime Minister Modi.

Fadnavis emphasized the significant impact of the Opposition's lies during the campaign on the voters and the urgent need for an effective counter-strategy. "The MVA won two lakh votes more than the NDA candidates, translating into nearly 30 seats. They lied to the media daily, and we thought it wouldn't affect our voters. But it did, and we couldn't counter it effectively," he noted.

Fadnavis also advised some party leaders to consult with their leaders before making statements. "There are some party leaders who feel an extreme urge to make statements. My suggestion to them is to first speak with their leaders, seek permission, and then open their mouths," he said.