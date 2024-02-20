Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde govt approves draft bill for 10% Maratha reservation in education, govt jobs

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved the draft bill that proposed 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs, extending the reservation to Marathas above the 50 per cent threshold. The government on Tuesday held a special Vidhan Sabha session for one day wherein Maratha reservation was the key agenda.

The special session was held days after Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis assured Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil of the same. The assurance from Shinde and Fadnavis came as Jarange-Patil was fasting continuously for the seventh day and his health condition started deteriorating.

The activist had demanded the immediate implementation of the draft notification issued by the Maharashtra government last month regarding the Maratha reservation. Shinde said the reservation to Marathas will be given in accordance with the terms of the law after presenting the report during the special assembly session.

Manoj Jarange-Patil on Maratha reservation demand

Jarange rejected any proposal for independent Maratha reservation beyond the 50% cap, asserting that the Maratha community's demand for reservation from the OBC quota fits within the cap.

He insisted that Maratha community members should be given reservation based on Kunbi records and under the ‘Sage Soyare’ terminology. Jarange threatened to label legislators who attempt to sidetrack the issue during the assembly session as ‘anti-Maratha’.

Manoj Jarange-Patil hints at halt in talks with govt

He also hinted at a possible halt in talks with the government from Wednesday and the formulation of an action plan for further agitation. Jarange, who is on a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati over the reservation demand, expressed hope that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would pass the ‘Sage Soyare’ legislation during the special session.

MBCC report on Maratha reservation

The reservation was extended on the basis of a report submitted by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission (MBCC) headed by Justice (Retired) Sunil Shukre. The commission responsible for conducting a survey of the social and economic condition of the Marathas proposed a 10 per cent reservation for the community in education and government jobs, similar to that given in 2018 by the then-state government.

Reservation for Marathas under EWS quota

Maharashtra already has a 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) wherein Marathas are the biggest beneficiaries. Under the EWS quota, Marathas claim 85 per cent of the reservation.

Also Read: 'Maratha community should get reservation': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on quota row

Also Read: No valid ground to breach 50% cap, rules SC on Maratha reservation