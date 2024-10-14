Maharashtra Elections 2024: Baba Siddique's brutal killing puts massive spotlight on law and order situation in poll-bound state

The brutal killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique has ignited a political firestorm in Maharashtra, thrusting the state's law and order situation into the spotlight as the key issue in the upcoming elections. Siddique, a prominent politician and former Congress leader who had recently joined the NCP, was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Saturday, sending shockwaves across the political spectrum and drawing sharp criticism from opposition parties.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was one of the first to respond, condemning the attack and linking it directly to a larger breakdown of governance in Maharashtra. In a post on X, Gandhi expressed his shock at Siddique’s killing and pointed to what he described as a collapse in the state’s law and order system. “The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time," Gandhi wrote. He further added, “This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail.”

Baba Siddique, a well-known figure in Mumbai politics, was gunned down outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office, where two assailants opened fire, killing him on the spot. Siddique’s murder is the second high-profile killing of an NCP leader in less than a week, following the death of Sachin Kurmi, Byculla Taluka President. Both incidents have raised serious concerns over safety in the state and prompted opposition leaders to demand swift action.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also voiced her outrage over the killing, calling it "unacceptable" and urging a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder. “Shocked to hear about Shri Baba Siddique being shot dead. My condolences to Zeeshan Siddique, wishing him and his family lots of strength in their toughest moment,” she posted on X. She added, “This lawlessness in the city is unacceptable and should be probed by CBI.”

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar highlighted the concerning rise in criminal incidents in Mumbai and warned against the resurgence of gang violence in the city. “The collapsed law and order in Maharashtra is a cause for concern,” Pawar stated, offering his condolences to Siddique’s family. “Gang war should not revive. Strict action should be taken against those indulging in such incidents.”

The ruling Shiv Sena-BJP government, under increasing pressure, has promised swift action. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Siddique’s murder case would be tried in a fast-track court, and famed encounter specialist Daya Nayak would lead the investigation. However, opposition leaders are not satisfied, pointing out that this is part of a larger issue. NCP MP Supriya Sule remarked, “This is absolutely unacceptable, when a member of the ruling govt alliance is unsafe & killed in his own son’s office that too in Mumbai, it speaks volumes about the law and order state in Maharashtra!”

NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal echoed these sentiments, calling for immediate action from Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “It is not even a week since the murder of Byculla Taluka President Sachin Kurmi of the Nationalist Congress Party, this incident is very alarming,” Bhujbal stated. “My earnest appeal to state home minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police is to take immediate steps to investigate these two cases on a war footing.”

The killing of Baba Siddique, a prominent Muslim leader in Mumbai known for his deep political connections and his famous Iftar parties that regularly hosted Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, has shaken Maharashtra’s political landscape. With elections around the corner in the state, the issue of law and order has become a potent political weapon, as parties on both sides gear up for what promises to be an intense campaign.

In the wake of this tragedy, Maharashtra’s political leaders are scrambling to address public outrage, but the question remains—will this be enough to restore trust in the state's governance, or has the damage already been done?