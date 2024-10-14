After pepper spray plot gone wrong...: How the shocking murder of Baba Siddique unfolded

The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique unfolded with chilling precision, and Mumbai police are now investigating all possible angles, including a possible link to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In a Facebook post, the Bishnoi gang has already claimed responsibility for the ghastly murder, however big questions still persist. The biggest question being how come Siddique, a prominent face in Mumbai's political circles with tight security around him, fell prey to the ghastly murder.

As per the police, on the evening of the attack, Siddique was standing outside his son's office in the Nirmal Nagar area, when three assailants approached him. Armed with two pistols and pepper spray, the group appeared to have meticulously planned the assault, intending to incapacitate Siddique with the spray before shooting him. However, the plan took a deadly turn when one of the attackers, identified as Shiv Kumar Gautam, opened fire immediately, abandoning their initial strategy. The other two shooters were caught at the scene, but the third, Gautam, managed to flee.

"Mumbai Crime Branch recovered two pistols from both the accused. The accused had brought pepper spray, first, the accused were about to spray and then they were about to fire but the third accused Shiv Kumar Gautam started firing directly. Three constables were with Baba Siddiqui and at the time of the incident also three constables were there but they could not do anything. One more person has been injured in this firing," DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade told the media in a statement.

The police have since recovered two pistols and 28 live rounds from the arrested men. At a press briefing, DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade stated, "We are exploring all angles, including the possible involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang." A social media post, allegedly from a Bishnoi gang member, claimed responsibility for Siddique’s murder, suggesting it was due to his association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, whom Bishnoi has previously threatened. Authorities are still verifying the authenticity of this claim.

Though Siddique had security personnel assigned by the Mumbai police, they were unable to prevent the attack. Three officers were present at the scene, but they were overpowered as the shots rang out, injuring both Siddique and a bystander. The attackers had apparently planned a more controlled assault but resorted to direct gunfire when Gautam acted.

The case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act. Fifteen teams from the Crime Branch have been deployed to locate the absconding shooter.

Siddique’s murder has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Maharashtra, and the possible link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang—already infamous for its criminal activities and previous threats against Salman Khan—has only heightened tensions. The police are now racing against time to track down the third suspect and uncover the full motive behind the assassination.

