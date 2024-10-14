Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti finalises seat-sharing for 225 to 230 seats

The ruling Mahayuti alliance partners have reached a consensus for 230 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, NCP's Praful Patel said on Monday. "We have reached a consensus on 225 to 230-235 seats. Once the other seats are finalised, we will let you know in the next two to four days," Patel said while speaking to reporters.

Patel's statement comes a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar clarified the reports of a rift between the Mahayuti alliance – which comprises NCP, the BJP, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

A day earlier, Ajit Pawar left the Cabinet meeting early. In that meeting, several key decisions were taken. His early departure sparked speculation about a potential rift within the Mahayuti alliance, just as Maharashtra prepares for the upcoming assembly elections.

On Saturday, BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that talks on 90 per cent of seats had been completed. "The remaining 10 per cent will be completed in the next few days."According to reports, the saffron party may contest anywhere between 140-150 seats. Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to fight 80 seats, while NCP may contest 55 seats.

Meanwhile, ahead of the assembly polls, the Eknath Shinde-led state government has announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai. The toll waiver will come into force from midnight on Monday.

According to an official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), approximately 3.6 lakh vehicles pass daily through five toll booths located at LBS Road and the Eastern Express Highway in Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge, the Western Express Highway in Dahisar, and Vashi Creek Bridge.

"Of the 3.6 lakh vehicles passing through these toll plazas to enter the city, an average of 2.8 lakh are light motor vehicles," the official noted.

While welcoming the government's recent decision, a transporters' association criticised the administration for neglecting their sector. "It pains me, as a member of the transport fraternity, to see the stepmotherly treatment given to our sector, which is essential to providing key services for the people of Mumbai," said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman of the All India Motor Transport Congress's core committee.

Singh urged the government to extend the toll waiver to commercial vehicle operators and reiterated the demand to abolish border checkposts. "Eliminating these posts in Maharashtra would benefit the transport community, not just within the state but across the country," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)