‘Main samandar hun laut ke aaunga...’: Devandra Fadnavis scripts stunning comeback in Maharashtra Elections 2024, maybe next CM

As the Mahayauti is set for a landslide victory after the 2019 Lok Sabha election drubbing, there is one man who is now at the forefront. The man of the moment, Devendra Fadnavis, has scripted history for BJP with the party alone leading in 126 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

As soon as the picture of Maharashtra assembly elections became clear, an old video of the Maharashtra deputy CM has started to go viral. The clip shows Fadnavis after the 2019 polls, in which he says, “मेरा पानी उतरता देख मेरे किनारे पर घर मत बसा लेना मैं समंदर हूँ लौटकर वापस आऊँगा ! (Don't build a house on my shore after seeing my water receding. I am the ocean, I will come back...)”

As per the latest counting trends, the Mahayuti is set for a landslide in the Maharashtra elections with trends BJP bettering its score compared to the Lok Sabha elections. While the Mahayuti is leading in over 200 seats, BJP is ahead in 125 seats. It had fielded 149 candidates.

Even though there are no talks on the next CM for the state it is possible that BJP, which seems to win a majority of the seats will prefer to have a CM of its own. Last time when Fadnavis had to become deputy, the situation was different.

On the counting trends of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, BJP leader Praveen Darekar said that if there is a BJP government in the center and the state, Maharashtra will develop more, so the public has given us the majority.

Fadnavis became the youngest mayor of Nagpur at the age of 27. He contested his first assembly election from Nagpur in 1999. He became CM in 2014.