Maharashtra elections 2024: Marathwada region records highest voter turnout till 5 PM  

An average voter turnout of 60.63% was recorded till 5 PM on Wednesday across all eight districts of the Marathwada region during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Voting for all 288 constituencies in the state was conducted from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Among the constituencies, Sillod in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district saw the highest turnout at 70.46% till 5 PM, according to official data. Jalna district led the region with the highest district-wide voter turnout at 64.17%, while Nanded recorded the lowest at 55.88%.

Marathwada, which falls under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar administrative division, comprises 46 assembly segments spread across eight districts. Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar, who is seeking re-election from the Sillod constituency, is among the prominent candidates in the region.

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 58.22% till 5 PM during the Assembly elections, with Gadchiroli district leading at over 69%. Simultaneously, the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll registered 53.78% voter turnout by the same time.

Gadchiroli emerged as the top-performing district with 69.63% turnout till 5 PM. Within the district, the Aheri assembly segment saw 68.43% voting, Gadchiroli constituency 69.22%, and Armori 71.26%.

In Mumbai, voter participation remained relatively low. Mumbai city recorded 49.07% turnout, while Mumbai suburban registered 51.76%. Among assembly segments in South Mumbai, Colaba logged 41.64%, Mahim 55.23%, Worli 47.50%, Shivadi 51.70%, and Malabar Hill 50.08%.

In Mumbai suburban, Bhandup recorded a turnout of 60.18%, Dahisar 50.98%, and Bandra East 49.51%.

In Thane, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, where he faces Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe, recorded 55.77% voter turnout till 5 PM. Thane district recorded an overall voter turnout of 49.76%, according to election officials.

In Nagpur South-West, where Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis contested, the turnout stood at 51.54% till 5 PM. Nagpur district as a whole registered 56.06% voter participation.

The Baramati constituency in Pune district, a high-profile seat where Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar faced his nephew Yugendra Pawar, recorded a voter turnout of 62.31%. Meanwhile, Pune district reported an overall turnout of 54.09%. Nashik district saw a higher turnout of 60.11% till 5 PM.

Across the state, over 9.7 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes, with a total of 4,136 candidates in the fray.

In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP fielded candidates in 149 constituencies, Shiv Sena in 81, and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction in 59. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance saw the Congress contest 101 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar in 86 constituencies.