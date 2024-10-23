Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA finalises seat-sharing for 270 seats, Uddhav Sena gets 85 seats

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has finalised the seat-sharing for upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra. As per the deal, the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest on 85 seats each. For the remaining 18 seats, the MVA will have talks with alliance parties including the Samajwadi Party.

While Sena has settled with just 85 seats, it would be a bit disappointing for Uddhav Thackeray as he was aiming to get 120-125. In the last assembly polls, the undivided Sena had contested on 124 seats.

As per the 2024 Lok Sabha, Sena UBT secured leads on 56 seats, while Congress was ahead on 63, and NCP (SP) was leading on 32 seats.

While MVA has announced its seat-sharing, the Mahayuti is yet to put out the number of seats each partner will contest. As per reports, the BJP is likely to get 150-155 seats, while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena would get 78-80 seats, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction 52-54 seats.

Earlier this evening, Shiv Sena (UBT) released its first list of 65 candidates for Maharashtra. Aditya Thackeray will be contesting from Worli, while Rajan Vichare has been fielded from Thane.

The ruling Mahayuti partners -- BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP -- have already declared their first list of nominees -- 99, 45 and 38 -- respectively.