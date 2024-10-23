scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP releases first list of 38 candidates, Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati

Feedback

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP releases first list of 38 candidates, Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati

Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati, a seat he has been holding for over two decades. Chhagan Bhujbal will contest from Yeola, and Dilip Walse Patil from Ambegaon.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP on Wednesday released its first list of 38 candidates for the assembly polls in Maharashtra. The Deputy CM will contest from Baramati, a seat he has been holding for over two decades. Chhagan Bhujbal will contest from Yeola, and Dilip Walse Patil from Ambegaon.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full List of NCP Candidates 

Ambegaon: Dilip Walse Patil 
Kagal: Hasan Mushrif
Parli: Dhananjay Munde 
Dindori: Narhari Zirwal
Aheri: Dharamrao Baba Atram
Shrivardhan: Aditi Tatkare 
Amalner: Anil Bhaidas Patil
Udgir: Sanjay Bansode 
Arjuni Morgaon: Rajkumar Badole
Majalgaon: Prakash Dada Solanke 
Wai: Makrand Patil
Sinnar: Manikrao Kokate
Khed Alandi: Dilip Mohite Patil
Ahmednagar City: Sangram Jagtap
Indrapur: Dattatray Bharne

Ahmedpur: Babasaheb Patil
Shahapur: Daulat Daroda
Pimpri: Anna Bansode 
Kalwan: Nitin Pawar 
Kopargaon: Ashutosh Kale 
Akole: Kiran Lahamate
Basmath: Chandrakant Nawghare 
Chiplun: Shekhar Nikam
Maval: Sunil Shelke
Junnar: Atul Benke 
Mohol: Yashwant Mane 
Hadapsar: Chetan Tupe
Deolali: Saroj Aahire
Chandgad: Rajesh Patil
Igatpuri: Hiraman Khoskar
Tumsar: Raju Koremore 
Pusad: Indranil Naik     
Amravati City: Sulbha Khodke
Navapur: Bharat Gavit
Pathri: Nirmala Vitekar 
Mumbra Kalwa: Najeeb Mulla  

The NCP is part of the Mahayuti alliance, which also comprises BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. The BJP has announced candidates for 99 seats, while Shinde has released a list of 45 candidates. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in Thane city and more than half a dozen cabinet members from their respective seats. The ruling party has re-nominated almost all the MLAs who backed Shinde when he led a revolt against the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.

Sena has fielded ministers Gulabrao Patil, Deepak Kesarkar, Abdul Sattar, and Shambhuraj Desai from Jalgaon Rural, Sawantwadi, Sillod, and Patan, respectively. Another cabinet member, Dada Bhuse, will contest from the Malegaon Outer assembly constituency in Nashik district.   

Published on: Oct 23, 2024, 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement