Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP releases first list of 38 candidates, Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP on Wednesday released its first list of 38 candidates for the assembly polls in Maharashtra. The Deputy CM will contest from Baramati, a seat he has been holding for over two decades. Chhagan Bhujbal will contest from Yeola, and Dilip Walse Patil from Ambegaon.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full List of NCP Candidates
Ambegaon: Dilip Walse Patil
Kagal: Hasan Mushrif
Parli: Dhananjay Munde
Dindori: Narhari Zirwal
Aheri: Dharamrao Baba Atram
Shrivardhan: Aditi Tatkare
Amalner: Anil Bhaidas Patil
Udgir: Sanjay Bansode
Arjuni Morgaon: Rajkumar Badole
Majalgaon: Prakash Dada Solanke
Wai: Makrand Patil
Sinnar: Manikrao Kokate
Khed Alandi: Dilip Mohite Patil
Ahmednagar City: Sangram Jagtap
Indrapur: Dattatray Bharne
Ahmedpur: Babasaheb Patil
Shahapur: Daulat Daroda
Pimpri: Anna Bansode
Kalwan: Nitin Pawar
Kopargaon: Ashutosh Kale
Akole: Kiran Lahamate
Basmath: Chandrakant Nawghare
Chiplun: Shekhar Nikam
Maval: Sunil Shelke
Junnar: Atul Benke
Mohol: Yashwant Mane
Hadapsar: Chetan Tupe
Deolali: Saroj Aahire
Chandgad: Rajesh Patil
Igatpuri: Hiraman Khoskar
Tumsar: Raju Koremore
Pusad: Indranil Naik
Amravati City: Sulbha Khodke
Navapur: Bharat Gavit
Pathri: Nirmala Vitekar
Mumbra Kalwa: Najeeb Mulla
The NCP is part of the Mahayuti alliance, which also comprises BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. The BJP has announced candidates for 99 seats, while Shinde has released a list of 45 candidates.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in Thane city and more than half a dozen cabinet members from their respective seats. The ruling party has re-nominated almost all the MLAs who backed Shinde when he led a revolt against the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.
Sena has fielded ministers Gulabrao Patil, Deepak Kesarkar, Abdul Sattar, and Shambhuraj Desai from Jalgaon Rural, Sawantwadi, Sillod, and Patan, respectively. Another cabinet member, Dada Bhuse, will contest from the Malegaon Outer assembly constituency in Nashik district.
