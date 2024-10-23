Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP releases first list of 38 candidates, Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP on Wednesday released its first list of 38 candidates for the assembly polls in Maharashtra. The Deputy CM will contest from Baramati, a seat he has been holding for over two decades. Chhagan Bhujbal will contest from Yeola, and Dilip Walse Patil from Ambegaon.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full List of NCP Candidates

Ambegaon: Dilip Walse Patil

Kagal: Hasan Mushrif

Parli: Dhananjay Munde

Dindori: Narhari Zirwal

Aheri: Dharamrao Baba Atram

Shrivardhan: Aditi Tatkare

Amalner: Anil Bhaidas Patil

Udgir: Sanjay Bansode

Arjuni Morgaon: Rajkumar Badole

Majalgaon: Prakash Dada Solanke

Wai: Makrand Patil

Sinnar: Manikrao Kokate

Khed Alandi: Dilip Mohite Patil

Ahmednagar City: Sangram Jagtap

Indrapur: Dattatray Bharne

Ahmedpur: Babasaheb Patil

Shahapur: Daulat Daroda

Pimpri: Anna Bansode

Kalwan: Nitin Pawar

Kopargaon: Ashutosh Kale

Akole: Kiran Lahamate

Basmath: Chandrakant Nawghare

Chiplun: Shekhar Nikam

Maval: Sunil Shelke

Junnar: Atul Benke

Mohol: Yashwant Mane

Hadapsar: Chetan Tupe

Deolali: Saroj Aahire

Chandgad: Rajesh Patil

Igatpuri: Hiraman Khoskar

Tumsar: Raju Koremore

Pusad: Indranil Naik

Amravati City: Sulbha Khodke

Navapur: Bharat Gavit

Pathri: Nirmala Vitekar

Mumbra Kalwa: Najeeb Mulla

The NCP is part of the Mahayuti alliance, which also comprises BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. The BJP has announced candidates for 99 seats, while Shinde has released a list of 45 candidates.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in Thane city and more than half a dozen cabinet members from their respective seats. The ruling party has re-nominated almost all the MLAs who backed Shinde when he led a revolt against the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.

Sena has fielded ministers Gulabrao Patil, Deepak Kesarkar, Abdul Sattar, and Shambhuraj Desai from Jalgaon Rural, Sawantwadi, Sillod, and Patan, respectively. Another cabinet member, Dada Bhuse, will contest from the Malegaon Outer assembly constituency in Nashik district.