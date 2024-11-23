‘United we will soar even higher!’: PM Narendra Modi hails landslide victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed NDA’s victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 as win for development, good governance and added that ‘united we will soar even higher’.

“Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress. Jai Maharashtra!” he wrote in a post on X (formally twitter).

The BJP-led Mahayuti is heading towards a thumping victory in Maharashtra as the alliance is set to win around 218 seats while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is leading on 54 seats. As the counting continues, BJP is seen leading in 124 of the 149 seats it contested which translates to an astounding strike rate of 83%.

Modi said the NDA's pro-people efforts have resonated all over.

“I thank people across various states for blessing NDA candidates in the various by-polls held. We will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations,” he said.

He also thanked NDA workers for their efforts on the ground. I am proud of every NDA Karyakarta for their efforts on the ground. They worked hard, went among people and elaborated on our good governance agenda, he wrote.

The PM also congratulated the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance for its win in Jharkhand tagging Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who led the INDIA bloc coalition in the state. In his post Modi stressed that BJP will always be at the forefront to champion people’s issues.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari also congratulated his party for its big win in the state. “Heartfelt congratulations to the people of Maharashtra for the historic victory of the BJP-Mahayuti alliance in the Assembly elections! Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the BJP-Mahayuti has consistently prioritised development and remains committed to Maharashtra’s holistic progress and the aspirations of its people.

“I firmly believe that the double-engine government, inspired by PM Modi Ji’s vision, will accelerate the state’s growth to greater heights. Additionally, I express sincere gratitude to the voluntary organisations that worked tirelessly during the elections to raise voter awareness,” he wrote in a post on X.