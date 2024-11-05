Maharashtra elections 2024: Sharad Pawar hails Jarange's decision to back out of 'Maha' political contest, says...

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday made a big statement after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil asked his candidates to withdraw their nominations for Maharashtra elections.

Pawar Sr said that the NCP (SP) has nothing to do with Jarange's decision to back out of the upcoming assembly polls in the state. Jarange on Monday requested all the candidates backed by him to withdraw their nominations.

Related Articles

He said that it is not possible for them to contest and win the polls by depending on one caste. He added that since they are new to politics, it would be a matter of shame for the caste if any of their candidate loses.

"We have nothing to do with his decision. If he had backed own candidates, the BJP would have benefitted (due to a split in the Maratha vote). He has taken the right decision," the NCP (SP) chief said.

Even as Pawar implied Jarange's decision to withdraw from the polls would prove useful to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the BJP described Jarange's big announcement on Monday as sensible, appropriate and "healthy" for the activist's protest for Maratha quota.

Jarange's decision could be seen as a relief for the Mahayuti, especially Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis has faced the brunt of Jarange's hunger strikes and other tactics to pressurise the state government over the past 15 months.

"This is real Diwali for us," a BJP leader from Maharashtra's Beed district told The Indian Express. BJP spokesperson Pravin Darekar also welcomed Manoj Jarange's decision, saying the Maratha reservation agitation was becoming politicised.

He also said that the Maratha quota activist's bid to strike an alliance with the Muslims and Dalits failed.

Darekar further mentioned that not only was the Maratha community confused with Jarange's talks of backing and defeating candidates but were also chagrined at Jarange's decision to hold talks with the likes of AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel.

He added given the Mahayuti government took decisions in the interest of the Maratha community, Jarange-Patil's move was, in fact, "an appeal to support the ruling coalition."

The Maratha population in Maharashtra is estimated to be roughly 33 per cent of the state's total population. Voting across 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will take place on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.