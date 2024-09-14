Maharashtra govt reschedules official holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai to avoid clash with Ganpati immersion

The Maharashtra government has rescheduled the official Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai to September 18 after the community decided to shift Eid processions amid Anant Chaturdashi celebrations.

As the Anant Chaturdashi (last day of Ganesh festival) falls on September 17, the local Muslim community has decided to take out Eid processions on September 18 instead of September 16, hence the holiday was being rescheduled, said according to an official release.

Local collectors can take decision on similar rescheduling of Eid holiday in other districts as per the circumstances, it added.

Eid-e-Milad is celebrated to mark Prophet Muhammad's birthday. Traditionally, the festival is celebrated on September 16, with processions on September 17.

The announcement to delay Eid procession to September 18 was made after a peace meeting convened by the Navi Mumbai Police. The meeting was attended by the officials from civic body, fire department, office bearers of various Ganesh mandals and clerics from Muslim community.

Ganeshotsav, which started with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7, is one of the biggest festivals in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. The festivities will end with Anant Chaturdashi on September 17 this year.

More than 48,000 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed in Mumbai on the sixth day of the festival. Of the 48,044 idols immersed in the Arabian Sea and artificial ponds in the city till 6 am on Friday, 41,154 were household Ganesh idols, while 535 belonged to ‘sarvajanik mandals' (community groups). Officials from the BMC said that 6,355 idols of Goddess Gauri were also immersed.

Bank holiday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has shifted the Eid-e-Milad holiday to September 18 instead of September 16 following the announcement from the Maharashtra government.

"Accordingly, the Public Holiday declared on September 16, 2024 (Monday) is cancelled and the offices of the Reserve Bank of India situated in the districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban shall remain closed on September 18, 2024 (Wednesday)," according to the RBI notification on September 14.

In many states, there will be a long holiday for banks between September 13-18, due to regional holidays, festivals and the weekend. This month, all public and private banks in India will be closed for at least 14 days, including weekend holidays for second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, apart from closures due to regional religious celebrations.