Business Today
Maharashtra, Jharkhand election results 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch; Details here

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Voters and political observers can follow the live results on the official Election Commission of India (ECI) website

Counting of votes for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, along with bypolls in 14 states, will take place today. Counting of votes for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, along with bypolls in 14 states, will take place today.

Maharashtra and Jharkhand held significant assembly elections on November 20, with both states gearing up to elect their next governments. Jharkhand's elections for 81 constituencies were conducted in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, while Maharashtra voted for all 288 constituencies in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes is set to take place today, November 23.

Where to watch the results

Voters and political observers can follow the live results on the official Election Commission of India (ECI) website at [results.eci.gov.in](https://results.eci.gov.in), which will provide real-time updates on counting trends and outcomes.

Additionally, various news channels will broadcast reports, analyses, and live updates throughout the day.

Published on: Nov 23, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
