UP Bypoll Results 2024 Updates: Yogi's blockbuster comeback after LS debacle as NDA wins 7 seats; SP wins Karhal, Sishamau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on 7 out of the 9 assembly seats that went to bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party has won the Sishamau assembly seat in the recently conducted bypolls.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's nephew Tej Pratap Yadav has won the Karhal seat by a margin of over 15,000 votes. Tej Pratap Yadav bagged over 1.02 lakh votes whereas BJP's Anujesh Pratap Singh got 88,670 votes.

Related Articles

SP's Naseem Solanki won from the seat with a margin of 8,564 votes. She polled in 69,714 votes and garnered a vote share of 52.36 per cent. BJP's Suresh Awasthi, on the other hand, bagged 61,150 votes and a vote share of 45.93 per cent.

BJP's Sanjeev Sharma has won from the Ghaziabad assembly seat by a margin of more than 69,000 votes. Sharma bagged 96,850 votes against Samajwadi Party's Singh Raj Jatav, who got 27,174 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

BJP has trounced the SP in the Khair assembly seat as well. BJP's Surender Diler garnered over 1 lakh votes and defeated Samajwadi Party's Charu Kain by 38,983 votes. NDA ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is leading on the Meerapur seat with a margin of 22,730 votes against Samajwadi Party's Sumbul Rana.

UP bypoll results 2024: List of leading/winning candidates

Constituency Candidate Party Meerapur Mithilesh Pal RLD Kundarki Ramveer Singh Thakur BJP Ghaziabad Sanjeev Sharma BJP Khair Surender Diler BJP Karhal Tej Pratap Singh Samajwadi Party Sishamau Naseem Solanki Samajwadi Party Phulpur Deepak Patel BJP Katehari Shobhawati Verma Samajwadi Party Majhawan Shuchismita Maurya BJP

The bypoll in Uttar Pradesh is a massive turnaround for Yogi Adityanath and the BJP after the setback in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP bagged 37 seats whereas the INDIA bloc won on 43 seats. Of these 43 seats, the SP bagged 37 and the Congress could win only 6 seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, Karhal is the most significant of the 9 constituencies that went to the bypolls. Karhal was vacated by Akhilesh Yadav after he won the Lok Sabha elections from the Kannauj seat. SP chief's nephew Tej Pratap contested the bypolls from this seat.

Voting for the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh took place along the polling for assembly election in Maharashtra and Jharkhand on November 20. The counting of votes is currently underway.

Meanwhile, exit polls have predicted significant gains for the BJP after the Lok Sabha setback. Projections by Martize showed the NDA winning 7 seats and the Samajwadi Party bagging 2 seats. JVC's exit poll, on the other hand, stated that the BJP could bag 6 out of the 9 seats.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar exit poll, the NDA alliance is expected to get 7 seats whereas the Samajwadi Party could win 2 seats. The two seats that could go to the SP are Sisamau and Karhal, as per this exit poll.

As per poll officials, nearly 49.3 per cent voters exercised their right to franchise on the 9 assembly seats in UP on Wednesday. Ghaziabad logged the lowest voter turnout at 33.30 per cent.

The voter turnout in the remaining 8 seats was also below 60 per cent, as per the Election Commission data. The voter turnout in Katehari, Khair, Kundarki, Karhal, Majhawan, Meerapur, Phulpur, and Sisamau stood at 56.69 per cent, 46.43 per cent, 57.32 per cent, 53.92 per cent, 50.41 per cent, 57.02 per cent, 43.43 per cent, and 49.03 per cent, respectively.