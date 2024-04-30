NCP's Supriya Sule among top 10 richest candidates in Phase 3: Know her wealth

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)'s Supriya Sule is running again from Maharashtra's Baramati in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. As per her election affidavit, Supriya Sule's total assets stood at more than Rs 166.5 crore, up from Rs 127.8 crore in 2019.

Sule and her husband Sadanand Sule own property worth more than Rs 150 crore, with investments only in India. The couple also possesses jewellery worth Rs 5.45 crore, including gold, silver and diamonds. In her affidavit, Sule mentioned that her family had total Rs 98,700 as cash in hand.

Related Articles

Of this, Supriya Sule has Rs 42,500 as cash in hand whereas her husband Sadanand Sule has Rs 56,200 as cash in hand. The couple's deposits in banks, financial institutions, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) stand at more than Rs 20.96 crore.

Despite being a crorepati hundred times over, Sule owes Rs 35 lakh to sister-in-law and contendor Sunetra Pawar. She also owes Rs 20 lakh to Parth Pawar, the son of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and wife Sunetra. The debt was also mentioned in Sule's 2019 nomination papers filed from Baramati, implying that the debt has still not been cleared.

Going by her affidavit, Supriya Sule has purchased shares worth Rs 13.69 crore as of February 29, 2024, in 61 companies including Reliance Industries, L&T, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Ambuja Cements, Ashok Leyland, Britannia Industries, Castrol India, Coal India Ltd, Infosys, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd, ITC, Jio Financial Services, Kingfisher Airlines, Parag Milk Foods, M&M Financial Services, Sun Pharma Industries, Tech Mahindra and TVS Motor Company among others.

Her husband Sadanand Sule also owns shares worth Rs 9.99 crore in 56 companies including Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, TCS, ITC, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Jio Financial Services, Kingfisher Airlines, Samvardhana Motherson, Zomato, Vedanta, Voltas, United Spirits, Ambuja Cements, Britannia Industries, Devyani International, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer Products and Tata Power. He also owns shares worth Rs 48,726 in Hindustan Unilever and Mascon Global Ltd.

Apart from shares, the couple also has investments in mutual funds. Supriya Sule has investments in mutual funds worth Rs 2.04 crore as on February 29 this year in seven funds including Axis MF's Bluechip Fund, Baroda MF's Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Midcap Fund, Edelweiss Large and Midcap Fund, HSBC MF's Large Cap Fund, Invesco MF's India Balanced Advantage Fund, Kotak MF's Flexicap Fund, and DSP MF's World Gold Fund.

Apart from this, her husband has mutual funds valued at more than Rs 1.11 crore as on February 29 this year parked in five funds including HSBC Value Fund, Nippon MF's India Consumption Fund, Invesco MF's India Financial Services Fund, SBI MF's SBI Equity Hybrid Fund and Edelweiss MF's Large and Mid Cap Fund.