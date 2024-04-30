Scindia, Sule, Pallavi Dempo: Top 10 richest candidates in Phase 3

Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) South Goa candidate is the richest of all the contendors in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls 2024. The top three candidates in terms of declared assets possess wealth ranging into hundreds of crores, with the highest declared assets crossing Rs 1,361 crore.

Related Articles

Dempo has total assets worth more than Rs 1,361 crore, comprising around Rs 1,250 crore in movable assets and roughly Rs 111 crore in immovable assets, according to the recent data by the Association of Democratic Reforms.

In her affidavit, Dempo declared assets worth Rs 255.44 crore and her spouse Shrinivas Dempo declared assets of Rs 998.83 crore. The Dempo couple also has interests in mining, shipbuilding, sports, luxury homes in Dubai and London, luxury cars, jewellery and other investments.

Among other rich candidates are Union Minister and Scindia royal family scion Jyotiraditya Scindia from Madhya Pradesh's Guna, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendant and Kolhapur Congress candidate Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji or Shahu II, and Dr Prabha Mallikarjun from Karnataka's Davanagere.

Top 10 richest candidates in Lok Sabha elections phase 3

S. No. Candidate name State Constituency Party Name Total assets 1 Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo Goa South Goa BJP Rs 1,361 crore 2 Jyotiraditya Scindia Madhya Pradesh Guna BJP Rs 424 crore 3 Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji Maharashtra Kolhapur Congress Rs 342 crore 4 Dr Prabha Mallikarjun Karnataka Davanagere Congress Rs 241 crore 5 Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale Maharashtra Satara BJP Rs 223 crore 6 Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar Maharashtra Madha BJP Rs 205 crore 7 Praveen Singh Aron Uttar Pradesh Bareilly SP Rs 182 crore 8 Supriya Sule Maharashtra Baramati NCP (SP) Rs 166 crore 9 Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal Assam Dhubri AIUDF Rs 155 crore 10 Poonamben Maadam Gujarat Jamnagar BJP Rs 147 crore

Source: Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR)

Furthermore, the ADR report said that out of 1,352 candidates, 29 per cent or 392 candidates are "crorepatis", with the average assets per candidate standing at Rs 5.66 crore. Out of the 57 candidates contesting in the four Lok Sabha seats in the third phase of polling, around 23 per cent are crorepatis with an average asset of Rs 1.84 crore.

Out of the 13 crorepati candidates, three are from Trinamool Congress (TMC) and independents whereas the Congress and the All India Secular Front have two each. The BJP, CPI(M) and the Bharathiya Jawan Kisan Party have one crorepati candidate each, news agency PTI reported.