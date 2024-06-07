Fadnavis meets Amit Shah, could get more power in Maharashtra ahead of state polls: Report

Days after the Lok Sabha elections 2024 shocker, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday. In his meeting with Shah, Fadnavis discussed at length the issues that led to the party's abysmal performance in Maharashtra in the general polls. The BJP won only 9 seats in Maharashtra whereas Shiv Sena bagged 7 and the NCP could secure victory on only one seat.

Fadnavis told the BJP high command that the failure of the BJP to achieve its expected target in Maharashtra could be attributed to the failure to change its MPs, lack of coordination between the 3 Mahayuti allies and the delay in finalising the ruling alliance's seat-sharing in the state, Hindustan Times reported citing sources within the BJP.

He was unhappy about the decisions taken by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, who played a key row in changes in the candidates fielded from various constituencies. Fadnavis is of the opinion that it led to the party's defeat in many constituencies including Nandurbhar, Dhule, Sangli, and Dindori.

Besides this, Fadnavis also said that the state BJP leadership opposed taking support from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and taking NCP (SP) legislator Eknath Khadse back into the party fold.

A BJP minister said that the state unit opposed joining hands with Raj Thackeray as it impacted the party's North Indian vote bank and only helped the Shiv Sena in diverting votes. "The BJP's local unit in Jalgaon was against Khadse's induction, which would have affected the party's prospects in the constituency. Fadnavis is upset over these decisions," HT quoted the leader as saying.

Another leader said that although the party is unlikely to accept his resignation, Fadnavis might get more freedom to operate at the state level ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. They also believe that with this move, Fadnavis has also tried to score over chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

BT could not independently verify the report.