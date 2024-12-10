Maharashtra: Mahayuti cabinet expansion likely on Dec 14. List of BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP leaders who can become ministers

The much-anticipated cabinet expansion of the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is expected to take place on December 14, ahead of the winter assembly session. The winter assembly session will begin on December 16.

The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government passed a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly on Monday. This time around, the Mahayuti is likely to drop many heavyweight names who made it to the last cabinet.

These MLAs will be dropped from the cabinet due to their bad performance and poor reputation, sources told India Today. As part of the massive rejig, many new faces from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are likely to join the cabinet.

BJP leaders who can become ministers

The saffron party is likely to appoint the following leaders on 15 ministerial berths:

Girish Mahajan

Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Pankaja Munde

Ashish Shelar

Mangal Prabat Lodha

Shivendra Raje Bhosale

Chandrakant Patil

Ravindra Chavan

Atul Save

Madhuri Misal

Devyani Farande

Sanjay Kute

Ganesh Naik

Shiv Sena leaders who can become ministers

Leaders from the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde-led political outfit who can become ministers are:

Uday Samant

Shamburaj Desai

Dada Bhuse

Gulabrao Patil

Sanjay Shirsat

Pratap Sarnaik

Bharat Gogawale

Ashish Jaiswal

Rajesh Khirsagar

Arjun Khotkar

NCP leaders who can become ministers

Chhagan Bhujabal

Dhananjay Munde

Aditi Tatkare

Narhari Zirwal

Sanjay Bansod

Dharmarao Baba Atram

Datta Barne

Anil Bhaidas Patil

Makrand Aba Patil

Those who can be excluded from the cabinet

The leaders who could be excluded from the cabinet are Sanjay Rathod (FDA and Water Resources Department), Abdul Sattar (Minority and Marketing Department), and Tanaji Sawant (Health Department) of the Shiv Sena; Dilip Walse Patil (Co-operation Department) and Hasan Mushrif (Medical Education Department) of the deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP; and Suresh Khade (Labour Department) and Vijaykumar Gavit (Adivasi Welfare Department) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).