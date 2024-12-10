scorecardresearch
Business Today
Maharashtra: Mahayuti cabinet expansion likely on Dec 14. List of BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP leaders who can become ministers

The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government passed a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly on Monday.

The much-anticipated cabinet expansion of the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is expected to take place on December 14, ahead of the winter assembly session. The winter assembly session will begin on December 16. 

These MLAs will be dropped from the cabinet due to their bad performance and poor reputation, sources told India Today. As part of the massive rejig, many new faces from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are likely to join the cabinet. 

BJP leaders who can become ministers

The saffron party is likely to appoint the following leaders on 15 ministerial berths:

  • Girish Mahajan
  • Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Sudhir Mungantiwar
  • Pankaja Munde
  • Ashish Shelar
  • Mangal Prabat Lodha
  • Shivendra Raje Bhosale
  • Chandrakant Patil
  • Ravindra Chavan
  • Atul Save
  • Madhuri Misal
  • Devyani Farande
  • Sanjay Kute
  • Ganesh Naik

Shiv Sena leaders who can become ministers

Leaders from the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde-led political outfit who can become ministers are: 

  • Uday Samant
  • Shamburaj Desai
  • Dada Bhuse
  • Gulabrao Patil
  • Sanjay Shirsat
  • Pratap Sarnaik
  • Bharat Gogawale
  • Ashish Jaiswal
  • Rajesh Khirsagar
  • Arjun Khotkar

NCP leaders who can become ministers

  • Chhagan Bhujabal
  • Dhananjay Munde
  • Aditi Tatkare
  • Narhari Zirwal
  • Sanjay Bansod
  • Dharmarao Baba Atram
  • Datta Barne
  • Anil Bhaidas Patil
  • Makrand Aba Patil

Those who can be excluded from the cabinet

The leaders who could be excluded from the cabinet are Sanjay Rathod (FDA and Water Resources Department), Abdul Sattar (Minority and Marketing Department), and Tanaji Sawant (Health Department) of the Shiv Sena; Dilip Walse Patil (Co-operation Department) and Hasan Mushrif (Medical Education Department) of the deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP; and Suresh Khade (Labour Department) and Vijaykumar Gavit (Adivasi Welfare Department) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Published on: Dec 10, 2024, 2:09 PM IST
