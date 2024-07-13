Maharashtra MLC Polls: BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance clinches victory winning 9 of 11 seats

In a significant turn of events, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP, emerged victorious in the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) polls following a setback in the previous general election.

The BJP entered the fray with five candidates, including Pankaja Munde, daughter of the late senior leader Gopinath Munde, who secured wins. Likewise, both the Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP fielded two candidates, all of whom emerged victorious.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, consisting of the Congress and factions of Sena and NCP, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, respectively, presented three candidates for the election.

Regarded as a crucial 'semi-final' contest leading up to the Maharashtra Assembly election later this year, the MLC polls witnessed 11 seats up for grabs with 12 candidates vying for them.

The results, while expected given the indirect election process where MLCs are elected by Assembly lawmakers, reflected the strength of each party's legislative backing. With BJP boasting 103 MLAs and fielding five candidates, Mahayuti secured four seats, falling just short of the fifth. Similarly, the Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, being nine and seven MLAs short, had a combined deficit of 28 votes for the nine contested seats.

On the opposing front, despite having 37 MLAs, the Congress only fielded one candidate, surplus votes from which were intended to bolster support for MVA allies. However, the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, with 13 MLAs, faced a shortfall of 10 votes in supporting its candidate, Jayant Patil.

The role of external players, including two MLAs each from Samajwadi Party and AIMIM, a single CPIM representative, and an independent, contributed additional votes that proved insufficient for either alliance to sweep all the contested seats, hinting at possible cross-voting.