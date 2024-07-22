Maharashtra: Police officers fill potholes on road in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray attacks Mahayuti

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday criticized the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, sharing videos of police officers filling potholes on roads in Mumbai and Mira Bhayander. He posted the clip from Shiv Sena (UBT)'s X account, questioning why police were filling the potholes instead of contractors and firms associated with the Shinde Sena-led state government.

In a post on X, he said, "Instead of the contractor friends of the BJP and Mindhe regime, the police are being made to fill potholes. Have you ever seen a contractor or contracting firm owner on the road being made to fill such potholes by the regime?" Thackeray used the term Mindhe to suggest that the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena is controlled by the BJP.

He also shared another post on potholes, tagging the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and commenting: “Shame on NHAI.” Thackeray Jr raised concerns about road safety and demanded that the authorities immediately arrest the contractor.

"Is this some sort of revenge by the BJP for every seat they have lost, linked to Lord Ram? The Ayodhya temple, hastily inaugurated for political reasons, has a leaking roof and no drainage system. Now, the Banganga tank is being damaged by the authorities and their contractors."

On Monday, a contractor employed by the BMC to desilt the Banganga tank used a JCB machine, which damaged the surrounding heritage steps. The civic body faced embarrassment after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) criticized it, pointing out that Banganga, a state-protected monument, had been significantly damaged by the JCB.

Additionally, the GSB Temple Trust, responsible for restoring the Banganga tank, is demanding legal action against the BMC for its negligence.