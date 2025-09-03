Cracks within Mahayuti? Bhujbal to move court over GR on issuance of Kunbi certificates to Marathas

Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said that he will go to court against the government resolution (GR) on the issuance of Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community. He told reporters that he, along with other OBC leaders, is seeking legal opinion on whether the government is authorised to change people's caste.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"OBC leaders have doubts about the GR....as to who won after Jarange's agitation. We are seeking legal opinion on whether the government is authorized to change people's caste," the veteran leader said.

When asked whether he himself would approach the court against the GR, the minister replied in the affirmative. The statement signals a rift within the ruling Mahayuti alliance as earlier in the day, Bhujbal skipped a cabinet meeting on the Maratha reservation issue.

The NCP veteran expressed discontent with the Mahayuti over the deal struck with quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil. His move came after he met Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar. Bhujbal's dissent comes from fears within the OBC community that their existing quota would be affected due to the deal struck with Jarange.

Advertisement

The deal struck with Manoj Jarange includes giving reservation benefits based on the Hyderabad gazette to the Maratha Kunbi communities.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde said that CM Devendra Fadnavis will talk to Bhujbal and explain the situation to him. He added that the veteran leader would be placated after knowing the facts.

"The decision taken by the government is in accordance with law. No injustice has been done to any other community while taking the decision," Shinde told reporters.

Jarange ended his five-day fast on Tuesday after the Fadnavis government agreed to issue a GR allowing Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis for reservation benefits. Kunbis, a traditional farming community, fall under the OBC category, which other OBC groups oppose extending to Marathas.

Advertisement

"In accordance with the historical references contained in the Hyderabad gazetteer, a dedicated scrutiny process shall be conducted to verify documents and establish eligibility of persons from the Maratha community for Kunbi caste certificates," said the GR issued by the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department on Tuesday.