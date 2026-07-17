India vs Taiwan: Why India's stock market is driven more by domestic demand

India and Taiwan are among Asia's most prominent equity markets, but the drivers behind their corporate earnings are fundamentally different. While Taiwan's listed companies rely heavily on overseas demand—particularly from the US—India's stock market is powered largely by domestic consumption, investment and economic activity.

According to MSCI's geographic revenue exposure data, 78% of the revenue generated by companies in the MSCI India Index comes from within India, compared with just 17% for Taiwan. In contrast, 54% of Taiwan's index revenue comes from the Americas, highlighting the market's close dependence on US technology demand.

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Different growth engines

Taiwan has established itself as the world's semiconductor powerhouse. Home to major chip manufacturers, the country's listed companies generate a significant share of their earnings from global electronics, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and data centre demand. As a result, Taiwan's equity market tends to move in line with the global technology cycle.

India presents a different picture.

The country's listed companies derive most of their revenues from Indian households, businesses and government spending. Financial services, consumer goods, automobiles, healthcare, infrastructure, industrials and telecom account for a large share of corporate earnings, making India's equity market more closely linked to domestic economic growth than export demand.

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The revenue gap

MSCI's geographic revenue data underscores this contrast.

Taiwan generates more than half of its index revenue from the Americas, while India's exposure to the region is around 9%. Europe contributes roughly 6% of India's index revenue, with the remaining earnings spread across Asia, China and Africa & West Asia.

This means Indian companies are less dependent on overseas consumers and businesses for their earnings than many export-led Asian markets.

Market Domestic revenue exposure Indonesia 91% China 82% India 78% Malaysia 64% Thailand 63% Singapore 54% Australia 51% Japan 44% Korea 23% Taiwan 17%

Why investors should care

For equity investors, where companies earn their revenues matters because it determines how exposed they are to global economic shocks.

Markets that depend heavily on exports can experience earnings volatility when global trade slows, US consumer spending weakens, semiconductor demand softens or geopolitical tensions disrupt supply chains.

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Niranjan Avasthi, Senior Vice President and Head of Product, Marketing, Digital, and Corporate Communication, said the distinction is important for investors evaluating geographic diversification.

"When you buy Indian equities, you're not buying exposure to someone else's consumption cycle, someone else's chip demand, or someone else's rate policy."

He noted that India's corporate earnings are spread across banks, consumption, manufacturing, infrastructure, IT and healthcare rather than being concentrated in a single export theme.

When you buy the Indian equities, you're not buying exposure to someone else's consumption cycle, someone else's chip demand, or someone else's rate policy.



MSCI index data on geographic revenue exposure tells a fascinating story:



🇹🇼 Taiwan: only 17% of index revenue is… pic.twitter.com/qIoHawHMIC — Niranjan Avasthi (@avasthiniranjan) July 16, 2026

Domestic growth remains the key driver

India's high domestic revenue exposure does not make it immune to global developments. Foreign institutional investor flows, crude oil prices, exchange rates and global risk sentiment continue to influence stock prices.

However, corporate earnings are generally more closely tied to domestic factors such as consumption, credit growth, infrastructure spending, urbanisation and private investment.

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Taiwan, on the other hand, remains more sensitive to shifts in the global technology industry and US demand, given its concentration in semiconductor exports.

For long-term investors, the comparison highlights two distinct investment propositions. Taiwan offers exposure to global technology and AI-led growth, while India provides a diversified play on one of the world's fastest-growing large domestic economies. As India continues to expand its consumer base and investment cycle, its domestically driven earnings profile remains one of the market's biggest structural strengths.

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