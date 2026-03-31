Dixon in talks with auto manufacturers to supply displays: Sunil Vachani

Dixon Technologies, which received approval under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) for its display module fab, is in talks with leading automakers, according to the company’s executive chairman, Sunil Vachani.

“We have seen the strongest interest for displays from the automotive segment. The automotive industry wants the supply chain nearby. They don’t believe in long-term imports. We work with almost all major brands. We have received a tremendous response,” Vachani told BT in an interview in February.

Advertisement

However, he added that the approval process in the automotive industry is much longer than in mobile phones. "Once this plant is operational by June, we are hopeful of getting approvals from major two-wheeler and four-wheeler customers,” Vachani explained.

Dixon Technologies’ wholly owned subsidiary, Dixon Display Technologies Private Ltd, received approval under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) on March 30, 2026. For displays, Dixon has formed a joint venture with China’s HKC. Dixon will hold a 74% stake in the JV, which got the green light under Press Note 3 norms in March. The ECMS approval for displays comes weeks after Dixon’s camera module unit got approval under the same scheme.

MUST READ: PM Modi inaugurates Rs 3,300 crore Kaynes semiconductor plant in Gujarat

Advertisement

The electronics contract manufacturer aims to scale up capabilities in liquid crystal modules and TFT-LCD modules with its first display fab. “In displays, we will start with automotive, laptop and mobile displays. Very soon, in a year and a half, we will get into television displays. The idea is to cover the entire spectrum.

In laptop displays, the plan is to do a capacity of 1.5 million pieces a year. In mobile, at least 30 million pieces a year. In TV, we are looking at a capacity of 3.5 million to 4 million pieces a year,” said Vachani.

“With these two plants of camera module and display module, Dixon will leapfrog to a value addition of 35% in mobile phones in a very short period. Countries like Vietnam took years and years to reach thiskind of value addition level,” said Vachani.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Down over 30%: These 40 IPOs of FY26 turned wealth destroyers; do you own any?

“Some of the technologies that we are going out to seek are only available in China. When you talk about the mobile segment under Rs 15,000, most of it is LCDs. Korea and Taiwan have completely exited this segment. Koreans have sold their display fabs to Chinese companies. They are only OLED, which is used in high-end phones. That means if anybody wants displays for mid-end phones, you must tie up with Chinese companies,” Vachani told BT.