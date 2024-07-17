'He told me to...': Sharad Pawar opens up about his meeting with Chhagan Bhujbal

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday spilled the beans about his recent meeting with Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal. Pawar told reporters that Bhujbal asked him to do things for the benefit of the state and wanted him to come for the discussion.

On Monday, Chhagan Bhujbal met Sharad Pawar, sparking rumours over his next possible move ahead of the state polls. He also mentioned that he wasn't well when Bhujbal came to meet him but he woke up and talked to the senior leader.

"He had made some good speeches in Baramati and said something about me. Then he came to meet me. I was not well... I woke up and met him... He told me things for the benefit of Maharashtra and wanted me to come for the discussion," Pawar said.

Going ahead, Pawar Sr said that Chhagan Bhujbal told him about an all party-meet called by CM Eknath Shinde on the issue of Maratha reservation, which the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) boycotted.

The veteran politician added that he wasn't aware of the meeting between Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He added that he also didn't know anything about the talks between the state government and the activist.

"So, how can we take a stand till I don't get detailed information about their talk?" the NCP (SCP) president further said.

Furthermore, he said that Bhujbal asked him to take some steps otherwise Maharashtra can potentially be in the throes of some problems. Accusing the government of not taking the opposition into confidence, Pawar claimed the Shinde dispensation now wants to reach out to the opposition to interfere to make peace.

So, what did the Marathi politics veteran tell Bhujbal? "I told Bhujbal that whatever commitment the government made should be clear to us as well... We can help if it happens... but I feel there is a need for peace in the state," he said towards the end of his address to media persons.

Bhujbal was upset as he wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Nashik but the seat went to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, as per media reports. Adding salt to injury, Ajit Pawar sent his wife Sunetra to the Rajya Sabha weeks after the Lok Sabha results.

Sunetra Pawar unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Baramati. Bhujbal, being a veteran in the Ajit Pawar camp, was eyeing a seat in the Rajya Sabha.