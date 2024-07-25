Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, 'extreme rainfall' predicted for state

As monsoon fury grips various parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat and Maharashtra, while Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Goa have been put on orange list, anticipating heavy downpours.

Gujarat faces a grim situation as the state reels under severe flooding, which has already claimed eight lives on July 24, pushing the rain-related death toll to 61. In response, National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) have been mobilized to manage the crisis.

The IMD has forecasted "extremely heavy rainfall" for Gujarat and Maharashtra today, with Maharashtra expecting intense rainfall till tomorrow and Gujarat bracing for it over the next three days.

Mumbai, a city no stranger to heavy rains, has been hit hard, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for the state. The forecast for west and central India includes very heavy rainfall for Madhya Pradesh today and sustained heavy showers for Goa until July 27.

Northwest India, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan are predicted to experience heavy rainfall until July 28. Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive significant rainfall, with Punjab and Haryana on alert for July 25 and Uttar Pradesh for the next couple of days.

In south peninsular India, Karnataka is set for very heavy rainfall on July 25. Telangana is in for heavy showers today, while Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka can expect similar conditions until July 26. Kerala will face heavy rainfall till July 27.

Eastern and northeastern states are not spared either. Odisha is on alert for very heavy rainfall till July 26, with isolated heavy showers continuing on July 27 and 28. The northeastern region, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, and Sikkim, is forecasted to receive isolated heavy rainfall on July 27 and 28.