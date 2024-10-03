'Maharashtra's annual revenue...': Ajit Pawar as concerns grow over Ladki Bahin scheme's impact on state treasury

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday defended the financial feasibility of the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana,' a key welfare scheme of the state government, in response to criticism from the opposition that the initiative is putting undue strain on the state treasury. He emphasised that adequate financial provisions have been made to ensure its successful implementation.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', a flagship program of the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, provides eligible women with Rs 1,500 per month in financial assistance. The Opposition parties including Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP have raised concerns about the scheme's potential burden on the state's finances.

Pawar, who also serves as Maharashtra's Finance Minister, rejected these claims, stating, "I am the Finance Minister of the state. I can confirm that our annual revenue stands at around Rs 42-43 lakh crore. We are adhering to the fiscal framework designed by the Centre, and we have not exceeded those calculations." He added that he has managed the finance portfolio for over 10 years and has presented multiple state budgets during that time.

Pawar explained that certain budgetary priorities — such as salaries, pensions, and loan repayments — must take precedence. However, he assured that funds for development projects and schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana are carefully allocated.

"We have allocated Rs 46,000 crore annually for the scheme. By the time the scheme was announced in the budget (in July), three fiscal months (April, May, and June) had already passed. For the remaining nine months, Rs 35,000 crore are required," he said. Pawar broke down the numbers, stating, "If Rs 45,000 crore are required for one year, the amount needed for nine months is Rs 35,000 crore."

Responding to concerns raised about delays in disbursing funds, Pawar shared his interactions with beneficiaries: "When I go out and ask women beneficiaries if they have received the installment under Ladki Bahin, they affirm they have. Just one or two women mention not having received it, but they know their forms have been approved, and they are confident the installment will come. We have made adequate provisions for the scheme," he said.

The remarks from Pawar come against the backdrop of a note issued by the Finance Department highlighting financial pressures on the state due to a revenue deficit, fiscal responsibility, and new schemes. The department reportedly flagged concerns in response to a proposal from the Sports Department for Rs 1,781.06 crore to build sports complexes across the state.

According to the note cited by The Indian Express, "In the year 2024-25, the fiscal deficit has reached Rs 1,99,125.87 crore due to the additional budget and supplementary demands. The revenue deficit has crossed the 3 per cent mark. As a result of the revenue deficit, fiscal responsibility, and the announcement of new schemes, the government is under financial strain. In such a situation, the state government cannot accept additional responsibility."