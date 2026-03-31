Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Are banks closed on March 31? Check city-wise list here

Banks are closed in several cities across India today for Mahavir Jayanti, according to the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

March 31 marks Mahavir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. The day holds deep religious significance for the Jain community and is observed with temple visits, prayers, charitable acts and community processions across several parts of the country. Devotees also take part in rituals such as abhishek (ceremonial bathing of idols) and rath yatras, especially in cities with a significant Jain population.

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The festival is recognised as a public holiday in multiple states, which is why banking services remain shut in select centres while continuing as usual in others.

The holiday also falls on the last day of the financial year, a time when branches usually see heavy footfall for pending transactions, including tax-related payments and account settlements.

Where banks are closed today

Bank branches are shut in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi.

Where banks remain open

Banking operations are continuing in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

What this means for customers

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With the financial year deadline coinciding with a holiday in multiple centres, customers may face disruptions in branch-based services such as deposits, documentation or account-related work.

However, banks have kept digital services operational. Customers can continue to use:

Internet and mobile banking for fund transfers, bill payments and account access

NEFT and RTGS transactions, subject to operational windows

ATMs for cash withdrawals and card payments

Online requests for cheque books, demand drafts and other services

Customers with urgent branch-related work are advised to rely on digital platforms or plan accordingly where banks are closed today.