Mahayuti vs MVA showdown again: Who has the edge in Maharashtra? Lok Sabha results show...

The poll bugle has been sounded for Maharashtra, where the ruling Mahayuti will square off with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that the Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, and the results will be announced on November 23.

Soon after the schedule was announced, the Mahayuti and MVA leaders said they were prepared for the fight, which will be the second such direct contest after the Lok Sabha face-off.

The 2024 Maharashtra Lok Sabha results showed the BJP was ahead in 83 assembly segments, down from its current strength of 103 seats. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena led on 38 seats, while Ajit Pawar's NCP was leading in 6 constituencies. BJP ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha also led on 1 seat.

Overall, the Mahayuti alliance secured leads in 128 seats, significantly down from its current strength of 203.

The MVA, on the other hand, was ahead on 151 assembly seats. The Congress led on highest number of assembly seats, 63. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena was ahead on 56 seats, and Sharad Pawar's NCP led on 32.

In the last assembly polls, the undivided Sena and BJP together bagged 161 of 288 assembly seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (56), and NCP (54).

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the MVA — which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP — bagged 29 out of 48 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party as it won the highest 13 seats. In contrast, the Mahayuti faced a major setback, with its seat share dropping significantly from the previous election. The BJP managed to win only 9 seats, down by 14. Shinde's Sena bagged 7 seats, and Ajit Pawar's NCP won 1.

Considering the Lok Sabha results, MVA appears to have an edge, benefiting from the consolidation of anti-Mahayuti votes. If this trend carries forward into the assembly elections, it could pose a tough challenge for the ruling Mahayuti. However, the surprise win in Haryana has boosted the morale of the BJP which is hoping to turn the tables as the poll nears.