Mahila Samriddhi Scheme in Delhi: Women with annual income less than ₹3 lakh to benefit from ₹2,500 monthly grant. Details here

The Delhi government is set to launch an online portal for women to apply for a Rs 2,500 monthly grant under the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme. The scheme targets women aged between 18 and 60, with a household income less than Rs 3 lakh annually, who are not government employees or receiving other government financial aid. This initiative was a key promise by the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, with implementation aimed by March 8, International Women's Day.

Related Articles

Estimates suggest 15-20 lakh women could benefit from the scheme. According to officials, the government plans to integrate data from the Chief Electoral Officer and the Food and Civil Supplies Department to identify eligible women.

"A separate software is also being developed along with this portal by the IT department," officials noted, to streamline verification processes. The portal will link applications to Aadhaar cards and check eligibility against existing government aid.

The government is also likely to seek data from the Income Tax department and link it with the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme portal to check if those applying for the scheme are taxpayers. BPL data will also be integrated into the portal, as per officials.

Women above 60 years are not eligible, as they can receive an old age pension. The previous AAP government had a similar initiative and allocated ₹1,000 crore; however, the budget will be increased in the next fiscal year to accommodate the new scheme.

"The government's aim is to provide this scheme to deserving women," officials stated. The scheme's launch event will be held at Chhatrasal Stadium on March 8, marking the beginning of the registration process.

"They also plan to give the money to some eligible women on March 8, during the launch," an official confirmed. While the initiative progresses, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised her commitment to fulfilling the promises made, stating, "We will work as per our agenda and fulfil our promises."

The scheme remains a pivotal part of the government's agenda to support women in need. Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that it will be implemented by March 8.

As per the voter list, around 72 lakh women are registered voters in Delhi, of which 50 per cent cast their vote.