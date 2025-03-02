'Let March 8 come...': Delhi to roll out Rs 2,500 financial aid for women on International Women's Day?

The newly elected Delhi government is likely to announce a Rs 2,500-financial aid scheme for women on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day. The scheme, a key aspect of the BJP's election campaign, serves as a counter to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) proposed Mahila Samman Yojana, which promised Rs 2,100. The announcement is anticipated during a significant gathering at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where around 5,000 women are expected to convene on March 8.

"Our government is committed to working for every section of society and ensuring inclusive progress. Let March 8 come, and clarity will follow," Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva told ANI, hinting at the government’s decision to implement the scheme, despite previous delays that have drawn criticism from the opposition.

BJP national president JP Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with other senior party leaders, are set to attend the event. Gupta, who assumed office after the BJP's electoral victory, has assured that the scheme will soon be launched.

The scheme has been a point of contention between the BJP and AAP, with AAP leader Atishi criticising the BJP for delaying its rollout. Atishi has accused the government of failing to uphold its promise to implement the scheme immediately after taking office. Chief Minister Gupta, in response, assured Atishi, "Don’t worry about Rs 2,500. We will fulfil our promises," reflecting confidence in the impending launch.

Rekha Gupta's appointment as Chief Minister came after the BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi elections, significantly outpacing AAP's 22 seats. Since her appointment, Gupta has faced pressure from AAP to expedite the scheme's introduction. She has criticised AAP's demands as disruptive, asserting her administration's commitment to its promises.

During a recent assembly session, Gupta reiterated her pledge to launch the scheme, emphasising its importance in her government's agenda. "On my second day in the Assembly, Atishi visited my office. I welcomed her, and the first thing she asked was, when will you give the Rs 2,500?" Gupta recounted, highlighting the ongoing tension between the two parties over the issue.

The upcoming announcement is expected to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing political discourse in Delhi, marking a crucial step in addressing the needs of women in the region. The BJP hopes that the scheme's launch will bolster its support among women voters, amidst ongoing political rivalry with AAP.