Maintaining humanity in the age of AI is essential: DG Information Banshidhar Tiwari

Director General of Information and Vice Chairman of MDDA, Banshidhar Tiwari, stressed the importance of maintaining humanity in the age of Artificial Intelligence. He urged individuals to understand their responsibilities in today’s technological era. A workshop was organised on National Public Relations Day by the Dehradun Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) on Monday in Dehradun. The theme was ‘Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence: Role of Public Relations’.

The workshop was inaugurated by Banshidhar Tiwari, along with Dr. Nitin Upadhyay, Joint Director of Information; Vijay Thapliyal, CEO of Badrikedar Temple Committee; and Ravi Vijarania, President of PRSI Dehradun Chapter.

In his address, Tiwari emphasised on the collective responsibility of upholding human values in this era of rapid technological advancement. He noted that while AI saves time, we must be mindful of how we use that time. He encouraged staying connected with both social media and family. Before sharing information, verifying its authenticity is vital, as misinformation can negatively impact individuals and society.

While AI can generate content, integrating personal thoughts and experiences is essential. Responsible use of AI is our duty, and there is a growing need to raise awareness about it. Dr. Upadhyay remarked that every new technology brings challenges and opportunities. As AI becomes more prevalent, it is crucial to set boundaries on its use. He emphasised that we must not become entirely dependent on AI and should maintain our capabilities. In public relations, AI should remain a supporting tool. There is a need to educate the public about the benefits and potential harms of AI.

Vijay Thapliyal, CEO of the Badrikedar Temple Committee, said that while AI can provide almost everything, it cannot replicate emotions, which are unique to humans. He suggested viewing AI as both a boon and a challenge.

The event was anchored by Anil Verma. Among the attendees were PRSI Dehradun Chapter Secretary Anil Sati, Treasurer Suresh Chandra Bhatt, members Sudhakar Bhatt, Vaibhav Goyal, Rakesh Dobhal, Ajay Dabral, Deepak Sharma, Prashant Rawat, Jyoti Negi, Shivangi, Manmohan Bhatt, Sanjay Singh, and Pratap Singh Bisht.