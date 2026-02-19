'Makes India stronger': Macron defends Rafale deal, dismisses criticism

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday defended France's deal to supply 114 Dassault Aviation Rafale fighter jets to India, dismissing criticism of the agreement. He said the deal would strengthen India's military capabilities, deepen strategic ties, and create jobs locally.

Macron is in New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit 2026.

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He said the commercial aspects of the deal were being handled directly between the company and the Indian government. "The business component is part of the dialogue between the company (Dassault Aviation) and your government. And I mean, I don't see how people can criticise because it makes your country stronger, it increases the strategic relationship between us, and it creates more jobs here," Macron said in reply to a question by India Today.

Also read: 'Majority will be manufactured in India': Govt clears Rs 3.60 lakh crore Rafale deal; key details

India is in the process of buying another 114 Rafale jets. It had earlier acquired 36 jets, all have arrived.

Earlier this month, the Indian government approved defence procurement proposals worth about Rs 3.60 lakh crore, clearing the way for the acquisition of Rafale fighter jets, combat missiles and a range of equipment for the Army, Navy and Coast Guard.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said: "The Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for various proposals of the Services at an estimated value of about Rs 3.60 lakh crore, on February 12, 2026."

Also read: French minister hopeful of more Indian investments in France as the two countries strengthen partnership

For the Indian Air Force (IAF), the council approved the procurement of Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) {Rafale}, combat missiles and Air-Ship Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (AS-HAPS) systems.

"The procurement of MRFA will enhance the capability of undertaking air dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost the deterrence capabilities of IAF with long-range offensive strikes," the ministry said. It added that "the majority of MRFA to be procured will be manufactured in India."

