Maldivian minister tries black magic on President Muizzu, arrested

A Maldivian minister has been arrested for using witchcraft "to get closer to" President Mohamed Muizzu. Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem, a state minister for environment, was arrested and remanded in custody for seven days, Male-based Adhadhu reported on Wednesday. Shamnaz is the ex-wife of Minister of the President's Office Adam Rameez.

The police searched her home and seized some items before the arrest, the report said, adding that Shamnaz previously worked at the Presidential Palace Muleeaage. However, she was recently transferred to the Ministry of Environment.

Shamnaz's ex-husband has also been suspended. Adam Rameez, who worked very closely with President Muizzu, has not been with the President for several months. The arrested minister has three children including a baby under the age of one.

Shamnaz's sibling and one more suspect have been taken into custody. The two suspects were arrested on June 23. They were remanded in custody for seven days after being produced in court. The two suspects are Shamnaz's younger sibling and the alleged sorcerer.

Maldives' news outlet Sun reported that Shamnaz was arrested for performing black magic on President Muizzu. Assistant Commissioner of Police Ahmed Shifan told Sun that police were investigating a case involving Shamnaz and two other individuals.