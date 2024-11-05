scorecardresearch
Malegaon blasts case: NIA court issues bailable warrant against Sadhvi Pragya

Malegaon blasts case: NIA court issues bailable warrant against Sadhvi Pragya

Pragya, a former BJP MP from Bhopal, is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

The NIA court on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case. Pragya, a former BJP MP from Bhopal, is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The case involves a bomb explosion that took place on September 29, 2008, in Malegaon, a town in Maharashtra, killing six people and injuring over 100 others.

Last month, Thakur's lawyer told the court that the blast may have been carried out by the banned Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Advocate JP Mishra, appearing for Thakur, claimed that after the blast at Bhiku Chowk in Malegaon, local residents prevented the police from reaching the scene, potentially to protect the accused.

Published on: Nov 05, 2024, 6:49 PM IST
